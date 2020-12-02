Men's chorus seeking new voices

Members of the Norfolk Men’s Chorus wish they were spreading the joy of Christmas in song this year, as they’ve done every year since 1989.
But COVID-19 has other ideas. Consequently, the concert that is a tradition for many Northeast Nebraskans won’t be happening this year. And there’s no guarantee the spring concert will take place, either.
Although the pandemic has stilled their voices, it hasn’t stilled the spirit of the members, some of whom have been performing with the group since it began.
Even though membership numbers have gradually declined from a high of 65 to just 23 now, those who remain want to keep singing.
And they’d like others to join them.
“The average age ... is well into the 70s,” said Dr. Charles Skoglund of Norfolk, whose father-in-law, the late Don Monson, persuaded him to join years ago. “It made us wonder if we may need a face-lift.”
The chorus began in 1989 with the help of Caroline Brown, who was directing the Sweet Adelines women’s group at the time.
“She agreed to direct five practices ... and ended up directing for five years,” said Vern Krause, a charter member. “She got it going.”
Since then, the chorus has had a number of directors and accompanists, all of whom “devoted themselves to the chorus,” said John Skogstoe, another longtime member.
Initially, members came from local church choirs, but other singers soon joined. The intention was to just sing for fun, Skoglund said.
Traditionally, the chorus presents two shows a year — one at Christmas and another in the spring that is often lighthearted and centers on a theme, such as an old-time radio revue, taking a cruise, a USO show and more. The spring shows always feature a few religious songs, said member Ron Skiff.
The Christmas concerts included traditional carols and hymns and some secular music.
Often, trios, quartets and other small groups perform during the concerts, too.
Some of their concerts also included skits often written by Krause but subject to much ad-libbing by members during rehearsals.
All of which was done in fun, Skoglund said.
Other highlights of the past 30 years include singing with the Omaha Symphony and Mannheim Steamroller when they performed in Norfolk and performing concerts in area towns.
And then there were the church tours during which members visited up to eight churches on a Sunday morning to share their music — which was all fine and good until the weather interfered.
Sometimes the parking lots were pretty slick, which made getting around tricky, Skogstoe said.
They’ve also sung at funerals and special events.
While singing for fun has always been the group’s goal, there is a serious side to the endeavor, which is raising money for nonprofit organizations.
In fact, three years ago the group reported it had donated around $88,000 to local projects in the past 30 years.
Historically, proceeds from the Christmas concert have benefited the Good Neighbors. The Orphan Grain Train and Norfolk Rescue Mission also have received funds raised by the members.
To continue having fun and supporting the community, members are hoping to recruit more singers and inviting former members to return.
To accomplish that, “we may need to change our repertoire,” Skiff said.
And that’s something they are willing to do, Skoglund said.
“There is a whole litany of things we could do,” he said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Men wanting more information about the chorus may email norfolkmenschorus@gmail.com.