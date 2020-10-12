Memories still to be made

Ah, homecoming. Maybe one of the most exciting and jovial weeks in the entire school year. Amidst COVID concerns, though, some of the most fun aspects of homecoming week are not happening, at least in my school. Rather than having the traditional homecoming week, pep rallies, coronation, and dance, a few aspects have been cut because of COVID.
Perhaps one of the best parts of homecoming is the fun-filled week packed with activities and competitions leading up to the Friday night game. There are themed days for opportunities to dress up and be as goofy as you want. Also, at the conclusion of homecoming week, we will have a pep rally on Friday in order to celebrate and honor the homecoming courts from each town.
We are still having a homecoming football game, which will be on Oct. 9. At this game, our homecoming royalty will be announced. This aspect is the same as every other year. A king and queen will be chosen out of the courts from each town and then crowned by the reigning royalty. However, there will be no homecoming dance the following night.
Even though this homecoming isn’t exactly what everyone dreamed it would be, we are still lucky enough to be able to be in school and participate in homecoming festivities. Despite cutting the dance, we will still share many laughs and create lots of memories.