Beth Laible lost both of her parents to COVID-19 in July, just days apart.
She’s far from the only to suffer a loss from the pandemic, though, which is why she’s creating a memorial to honor those who risked or lost their lives to the pandemic.
The memorial is open to anyone from Nebraska, but it’ll be located in Madison, Laible said. It will honor both essential workers and those who died from COVID.
Laible came up with the idea for the memorial after her son wanted to do something to honor his grandparents, she said.
“And I said, ‘Well, maybe we should make some kind of memorial somewhere,’ and he thought that was a good idea,” Laible said.
Her son went on GoFundMe to raise money. In the end, he got about $600.
The idea shifted to turn the memorial into something bigger, Laible said.
“We came up with the idea of maybe just honoring the essential workers that got us through the pandemic and then the ones who didn’t make it,” she said.
Laible’s niece is an artist in Blair. She designed a mural to commemorate essential workers and those who died from COVID, Laible said.
They used the money raised to have the mural inscribed onto a block of black granite, which will be the centerpiece of the memorial, Laible said.
Then the idea grew again. Laible discovered a person can order smaller granite tiles and get a loved one’s face or name etched on it relatively cheap, she said.
“I don’t know how many are going to actually do it. But it would be nice if we had even 50,” she said. “I think people just need a place to go to remember that isn’t actually a cemetery. And I think people need to know that they weren’t just a number. There were faces to these people who died unexpectedly due to COVID.”
Laible thinks it’s important to remember the impact of COVID and those who lost their lives to it, she said.
“There is always going to be the naysayers that say, ‘What about cancer?’ But there’s a lot of memorial things they do for lots of different diseases,” she said. “We just felt like everybody’s been affected by this pandemic one way or another. Either by great loss or losing their jobs, everybody’s been affected. I just think it’s a good reminder to remember who actually helped us make it through the pandemic. It wasn’t professional baseball players, it was people who work hard every day.”
The exact design of the memorial is still undetermined, but it will be located in a small garden in downtown Madison, Laible said.
The deadline for submitting tiles is the end of April. The goal is to have the display set up for Memorial Day, she said.
Laible hopes the memorial also will bring people to Madison, she said.
“Everybody seems to know somebody who either lost their life or has been affected quite a bit from COVID, so they might just be curious to see what it’s all about,” Laible said.