Memorial Day tributes return in full force around region

A nation slowly emerging from social distancing measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic honored generations of U.S. veterans killed in the line of duty on a Memorial Day observed without the severe pandemic restrictions that affected the day of tribute just a year ago.
Memorial Day parades and events were held in localities large and small across the country Monday, many resuming after being canceled last year as the pandemic hit with full force. With restrictions lifting, Americans paid tribute in public gatherings this year — and like last year, they also remembered the thousands of veterans who died from COVID-19. Still, there were some vestiges: An early morning wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona was shared virtually.
That wasn’t the case in many communities around Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Here in Norfolk, a small crowd stood under sunny skies Monday morning during the annual Memorial Day ceremony in the flag plaza at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Organized by American Legion Post 16, the event honored all men and women who have served or are serving to preserve our freedom.
Don Horn, Legion Post commander, was master of ceremonies. Bob Schleppenbach, Legion Post chaplain, gave the invocation and benediction. Wally Muhs of Norfolk, who served in the Navy during the Korean conflict, was the featured speaker. He said Memorial Day makes him feel sad and glad — sad that we had to lose so many people in wars and glad that what we won was our freedom. A color guard fired a salute to the departed and taps was played before the crowd was dismissed.
Similar ceremonies took place around Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
In Wausa, for instance, residents there remembered the sacrifices of those who gave their life for their country. Over the next four years, the town plans to honor four of its own who were killed in the Vietnam War: Robert Nelson, Monty Lackas, Mickey Pearson and David Larson. Monday’s ceremony paid tribute to Pearson and included excerpts of letters he wrote to family members.
In one letter two weeks before his death, Pearson wrote of looking forward to rest and recuperation in June 1970 in Bangkok. But on May 6, 1970, he was killed while walking point in Phouc Long Province in South Vietnam. Among his honors were the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal for heroism and the Air Medal for meritorious achievement.
“When his unit became engaged against a determined enemy force, with complete disregard for his own safety, he exposed himself to the intense hostile fire as he moved forward to the point of heaviest contact and began placing a heavy volume of suppressive fire upon the insurgent forces,” according to the presidential order concerning the Bronze Star Medal.
Elsewhere, at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, President Joe Biden delivered a solemn speech honoring the 1 million Americans killed in service of the nation — and challenged that nation to carry on that fight by defending its democracy.
“This nation was built on an idea,” Biden said. “We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty and opportunity for all. We’ve never fully realized that aspiration of our founders, but every generation has opened the door a little wider.”
“The struggle for democracy is taking place around the world — democracy and autocracy. The struggle for decency, dignity, just simple decency,” Biden declared.
This year’s remembrances were as painful, if less restrictive, as those held on Memorial Day 2020, when Americans settled for small processions and online tributes instead of parades. The pandemic last year forced communities to honor the nation’s military dead with modest, more subdued ceremonies that also remembered those lost to the coronavirus.
For a select few, the Memorial Day weekend marked the final farewell, decades in the making, of the remains of fallen heroes from World War II. They included two Kentucky men — U.S. Navy Fireman 3rd Class Welborn L. Ashby, who was killed at 24, and U.S. Navy Seaman 2nd Class Howard Scott Magers, killed at 18 — who perished in the December 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Some 2,403 Americans died in the attack.
Magers’ remains arrived in Barren County on Saturday after they were identified by the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He was laid to rest with full military honors.
A Memorial Day service was being held for Ashby in Beaver Dam, followed by burial at Centertown Cemetery with full military honors, including a “Missing Man” flyover by vintage planes.
In Tennessee, the body of U.S. Marine Capt. Glenn Walker, one of more than 1,100 Marines killed in the 1943 Pacific Battle of Tarawa, is coming home, his family told The Tennessean this weekend. The family plans a reunion and burial in July.
“I get emotional when I think of the life he could have had,” said Walker’s nephew Lane Martin. ”The good is that we’ve reached out to family all over the country and drawn us back together.”
In Florida, former President Donald Trump joined in remembering the country’s fallen heroes.
“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history,” Trump said in a statement posted on his website. About 20 miles north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Florida, flags bearing Trump’s name whipped in the breeze as dozens of boats held a Memorial Day parade along the waters of Jupiter.
In Denver, veterans and their families paid silent tribute among thousands of polished marble headstones, each meticulously adorned with an American flag, at Fort Logan National Cemetery — a scene marked at national cemeteries across the nation.
Monday’s commemorations were held as new data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that new cases of COVID-19 are plunging and that more than 40% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. With the declines, most states have been reducing or dropping most social distancing restrictions.
As of Saturday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in the U.S. had dropped to 18,913, according to the CDC — the first time that average had dipped below 20,000 a day since March 2020.
* * *
Editor’s note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.