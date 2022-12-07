There are some Christmas décor items you keep out of the reach of the children, and our singing snowman and penguins toy is one of them. It’s a battery-operated plush figure from Hallmark that we purchased years ago. When you push the button on the front, the snowman dances around as the music plays “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” The two little penguins also ring bells and wiggle at different points of the song. It’s the cutest, but we can’t have it played 50 times a day as it would wear the toy out and it would wear us out. I do love mechanical toys.
One we added last year is of a snowman and his dog with the snowman dancing around for the “Jingle Bells” song and the dog barking and shaking a small bell at various intervals. It’s a masterpiece of engineering.
Mechanical Christmas toys have been around for hundreds of years. As long as there have been little metal machines, there have been little metal windup Christmas toys. What little kid or adult can resist not winding up a little toy soldier and watching him march around the tabletop?
I remember watching the 4-foot-tall individual carolers moving to music in shop windows when I was young and thinking it was magical how they could move their arms up and down holding brightly lit lanterns. How fun would it be to have a couple of those in your entryway?
So I’m on the search for more moving Christmas toys. They aren’t that hard to find, but I’m a little choosy.
First al all, there are creepy mechanical Christmas toys out there. You can get a Santa who moves his head around, but his beady eyes and threadbare Santa suit would give a kid nightmares. There are also mechanical skinny, scary snowmen that I don’t want welcoming people at the door.
No Disney Christmas characters can make the cut even if they sing and dance across the lawn. I’ve never been fond of a Mickey Mouse Santa.
We used to have the large moving reindeer lawn ornaments that would sway their heads back and forth, but they never seem to work for long. I also will not put up inflatable Christmas decorations as they would likely blow away on the farm. There also can be no green Grinches no matter how they move or sing.
What I have found for cool mechanical Christmas toys are carousels that you wind up and they play Christmas music and lights go while the horses go around. Pretty cool. There are also still wind-up metal toys that include marching soldiers and Santa trains, and I’ve found more plush singing snowmen.
This house will become a blur of dancing, singing and toys. Gotta love Christmas.