Megan Means didn’t get off to the start that she wanted in her final cross country race.
The Augustana senior and Norfolk High graduate was 25th nearing the 2.4-kilometer marker of the 6-kilometer NCAA Division II national championships at Chambers Creek Regional Park near Seattle on Friday.
That was 10 spots back from the top 15 finish that Means was aiming for to cap off her career with the Vikings, which included an eighth-place finish at last year’s national meet.
But Means made sure she didn’t leave with any regrets. She surged up a total of 11 positions from the 4.2-kilometer mark to place 11th in 20 minutes, 54.6 seconds.
“The first mile was little tougher than I thought,” said Means, who became a two-time DII All-American with her finish. “The course was pretty muddy and snowy, and I didn’t really get positioned like I wanted to that first mile. I think I was positioned in the low to mid-30s.
“I knew that’s not where I wanted to be, so I knew that I had to make a decision. The race didn’t start how I wanted, so I could sulk about that and be negative, but I knew my goal was to be in the top 15. So I had to put it into another gear, I had to start passing people, I had to start making my move. It was really that mental decision early on. Even though I had that rougher start, I knew I could pick people off as the race went on.”
Crossing the finish line brought plenty of emotions to Means.
“About 15 meters from the finish, I felt my legs were shaking,” she said. “I was a little worried that I would fall before the finish line. But I think crossing that line, I was happy that I knew I gave everything I had that last 1,000 meters to pick as many people off as I could and finish as high as I could in the field.”
Means said her high placing last year helped prepare her for this year’s national championships.
“Finishing in the top 10 last year, I had confidence going into this year,” she said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy by any means and nothing is guaranteed, so I knew I had to really work hard. I knew the competition gets tougher and tougher every year, but a lot of hard work this season led me to this point.”
Augustana finished fifth in the women’s team race. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, university placed third last year.
“I’m so happy with the result,” Means said. “Walking away with an 11th-place finish individually and fifth place as a team, that’s really hard to do. Our team went out and executed on Friday, and we left it all on the course.
“Last year, we were third in the nation so we definitely wanted another top three finish. But the teams get faster every year, so to finish in the top five like we did is a really good feat. It’s hard to do, so we’re happy with it.”
Knowing it was her final cross country race did add new prerace emotions to the picture for Means on Friday.
“It was definitely emotional,” she said. “We have a large group of seniors, so knowing this is our last race, there were a lot of emotions going into it but also a lot of excitement to see what we could do.
“It was also motivating for us seniors since we wanted to cap it off in the right way. With all this hard work we’ve done in the last 10-plus years in cross country, let’s end it with a bang.”
Running has been a big part of Means’ life. At Norfolk High, she was a three-time Class A medalist in cross country, placing sixth in 2015 and 2017 for the Panthers, which are coached by her mother, Angie.
Means also qualified for the state track meet in the 1,600 and 3,200 throughout her high school career.
But she said that friendship and good teammates are the biggest things that running has provided in her life.
“You can talk about your PRs and your places, but ultimately I’ve met some of my greatest friends and been to places I never thought I would because of running,” she said. “I got to train for something bigger than myself. That’s something I’ll always remember for the rest of my life.”
Means has one more track and field season this spring for Augustana. She suspects she will be a runner for life after college is done, as she would like to run a marathon and try other types of races.
But she couldn’t have asked for more for her college cross country career.
She credits Augustana coach Tracy Hellman for helping her become a two-time All-American with his support.
“He emphasizes shooting for the exceptional in all aspects of life, not just running,” Means said.
The redshirt freshman from Norfolk on the 2018 team couldn’t have imagined how her career at Augustana would turn out.
“I did not think individually or as a team I’d get to the national meet,” Means said. “I knew Augustana had a pretty good program and was consistently making it to the national meet, but I never would have dreamt to be part of that team and part of that squad.
“It’s really amazing the group of freshmen that came in with me, we decided that we wanted to make something really big that people didn’t think we could do. When you get a group of motivated people that work really hard, things happen that you wouldn’t expect.”