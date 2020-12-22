MEADOW GROVE — Lenora Kuchar doesn’t remember the Spanish flu pandemic that killed millions of people a little more than 100 years ago.
After all, she was just a toddler at the time, living with her parents on a farm south of Meadow Grove.
She also doesn’t remember her mother, Amelia “Mollie” Bredehoft, who died of the flu on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1918.
“The next day, I was 4 years old,” Kuchar said. “I wish I remembered her, but I was too small.”
Yes, that’s correct. Lenora Kuchar’s mother died 102 years ago, when Kuchar was 4 years old, meaning Kuchar will be 106 years old on Christmas Day.
Although a bit frail, Kuchar gets around with the help of a walker and, for the most part, lives alone, although people come in to do her housekeeping and prepare her meals.
She stays on top of current events, watches sports on TV and regularly contributes letters to the Daily News, many of which share memories of the 106 years she’s spent in the Meadow Grove area.
In a normal year, her birthday and Christmas celebration would include her children, grandchildren and other extended family. But the pandemic has forced a change of plans. This year, only her children will be home.
While it would have been easy to overlook her Christmas Day birthday, that has never been the case.
“My family never forgot my birthday,” she said. “We always celebrated it.”
After her mother died, Kuchar lived with her mother’s parents in Avon, South Dakota. Then, the world was not only fighting a pandemic, but also a world war. Kuchar’s uncle, Theodore Schwartz, was one of the many American men fighting overseas.
Two years after her mother died, Kuchar returned home. By then, her father, Henry, had remarried. The family, like many others of the time, eked out a living by raising corn, oats and livestock. Kuchar either walked to school or rode in a horse-drawn buggy, came home and did her chores, including picking corn by hand, binding and shocking oats, cooking and washing clothes, she said.
They cooked on a stove fueled by wood or corn cobs picked up in the hog pen.
“You just guessed at the temperature (of the oven),” she said.
‘There wasn’t much for presents’
She was 13 when the stock market crashed, ushering in the Great Depression, which was accompanied by a drought that caused rivers to dry up and crops to shrivel.
Still, they always had a Christmas tree, she said, with real candles that were lit.
“There wasn’t much for presents ... we just didn’t have the money,” she said.
She borrowed a dress to wear when graduating from Tilden High School and taught school for a year before becoming a housekeeper. During that time she saved the $20 needed to buy the satin wedding dress she wore when she married Alvin Kuchar on Jan. 29, 1936.
The couple continued to fight Mother Nature in an effort to make a living.
“Dad gave us a sow for a wedding present ... that was going to have pigs. We had to sell it, because we had no feed for it,” she said.
She tried to raise a garden by hauling water from the windmill. Often, grasshoppers devoured the plants before they matured.
“If you killed one, a million more came to their funeral,” Kuchar said of the grasshoppers.
Still, they persevered with Kuchar doing “whatever she could to raise money, including selling eggs, butter, cream ... even cucumbers.”
The lack of rain caused a number of people from the area to contribute money to bring a proclaimed rainmaker to the area. He built a fire claiming the smoke would seed the clouds and produce rain. The rainmaker failed to produce rain but managed to fill his pockets with the money of “desperate people,” Kuchar said.
Electricity welcomed
To make matters worse, “the temperature was over 100 degrees every day,” she said. “And we didn’t have electricity.”
That didn’t arrive until the early 1940s, Kuchar said. By then, Alvin Kuchar had wired the house in anticipation of the event, and the couple had bought a refrigerator and an electric iron.
“We were dying for it (electricity),” Kuchar said. Then one day, they came home to discover the refrigerator was running, she said.
Suddenly, she no longer had to heat an iron on the stove to press their clothes, she said, making one more chore a little bit easier.
But life was not all doom and gloom because “everyone was in the same boat,” she said. “People were friendly, and every Sunday you’d go visiting somewhere.”
World War II brought more challenges, including worrying about Alvin’s brother, who served in the Pacific for five years, and her half-brother who was fighting in Europe.
They sent cookies to the soldiers packed in corn syrup cans that were welded shut so the cookies wouldn’t spill out. The tough part was getting the lids off the cans once they arrived at their destination, Kuchar said.
Like many other families, the Kuchars saved scrap metal, rationed food, planted gardens and rejoiced when the war was over.
Still, “that was a terrible time,” Kuchar said.
Still lives in same house
By then, the couple had two children — Gary, born in 1938, and Kathleen, born in 1942. Carol was born in 1947.
The couple lived on the farm until 1970, when they moved to their new house in Meadow Grove. Alvin Kuchar died two years later of cancer after being treated in an Omaha hospital for three months. Kuchar stayed with him, spending her days by his bed and her nights in a facility “down the hill” where nurses stayed.
She’s spent years researching and writing about Meadow Grove history, and she was responsible for the creation of the town’s museum. She remembers when the community was bustling with activity.
Kuchar still lives in the house she and Alvin built. Today it’s festooned in lights and Christmas decor, inside and out. She’s looking forward to her 106th Christmas and birthday, although she admits to wondering at times why she’s still around.
She doesn’t have a magic formula for achieving a long life, she said, other than eating lots of fruits and vegetables and not smoking or drinking alcohol.
“I tell everyone I live one day at a time, and I don’t worry about tomorrow. If you do, you’ll just get depressed,” she said.