MEADOW GROVE — The dream of constructing a new fire hall in Meadow Grove existed for a number of years, and that dream became reality last year when the community officially opened a new fire hall that doubles the size of the old one.
When Meadow Grove’s volunteer fire department officially moved into its new facility in April 2019, it was both a moment of reminiscence and optimism for the future for those who helped fuel the project.
“The thought process was pretty lengthy, and we had to go through the legal process of removing a building, gaining approval for a new one and determining where to build a new fire hall,” said Garland Goracke, Meadow Grove’s fire chief. “But you look back on it all, and it was a great feeling to see the whole project come full circle and see where we are at this point in time.”
The old fire hall wasn’t big enough for new trucks, Goracke said, and there was a need for taller overhead doors, as well as a hall that would be spacious enough to hold all the necessary equipment to meet the increasing demand of fire and rescue services in the area.
The old station was 50 feet by 50 feet, and a pumper truck and ambulance overlapped bumpers, creating the need for more room. The hall was a three-bay station, and the need for a larger facility became more obvious as time passed, Goracke said.
The new fire hall, which is located three blocks south of Highway 275 on Main Street in Meadow Grove, is a five-bay station that also has a rural fire board meeting room, an EMS office, offices designated for fire and rescue personnel, space for an ambulance and more than double the room for storage and rescue equipment.
The new hall houses five fire trucks, an ambulance, a tanker provided by the rural fire board, a GMC Pumper, a grass rig and more.
In August 2017, the Meadow Grove Rural Fire District cleared its first hurdle in its effort to build the new hall. The Madison County Joint Planning Commission at the time voted 9-0 to recommend for approval a zoning change on a little more than half an acre of property from light industrial to central business district.
The zoning request was consistent with Meadow Grove’s comprehensive plan and zoning and subdivision regulations. In the fall of 2017, the zoning change was considered and approved by the Meadow Grove Village Board, which has final approval in such matters.
By the end of 2017, design for the new fire hall was in full swing and by the spring of 2018, construction on the new fire hall had begun. BC Builders of Battle Creek was the general contractor for the project.
“BC Builders was fantastic to work with from the initial plan before we even broke ground,” Goracke said. “We had the diagrams of the floor plan and there were a couple things we changed as to access to different rooms and hallways, but they helped us get exactly what we were looking for and also did so in a timely manner.”
Goracke, who has lived in Meadow Grove since 1984 and has served as the village’s fire chief for the past 13 years, said the new station has allowed the 100% volunteer department to better meet the village’s needs since the move was made nearly 18 months ago.
The Meadow Grove Rural Fire District covers a 118-square-mile area ranging from 12 miles south of Meadow Grove to 10 miles north, Goracke said. The department also provides mutual aid to nearby communities to the east and west. There are now 24 volunteer firefighters from Meadow Grove and surrounding areas who help provide fire and rescue service to the area.
The department has responded to a smaller number of structure fires in 2020 than usual, a grateful Goracke said, but the department has seen an uptick in field and hay bale fires, as well as farm machinery blazes. He attributed the spike in hay bale fires to dryness resulting from a lack of rainfall this year. The farm equipment fires tend to increase every fall during harvest season, he said.
Each of Meadow Grove’s volunteer firefighters is trained and highly skilled in more than just fire response, Goracke said.
“A lot of folks tend to believe that we’re just a fire department, but we’re both fire and rescue,” Goracke said. “We have an ambulance for medical emergencies, we’ve been called out to water rescues and we also do storm spotting for the National Weather Service. Whatever situation comes up, we respond to it.
“We’ve evolved in a variety of ways over the last few years, and I’m a believer that our new building helps bring that to the surface.”