MEADOW GROVE — One local man looks forward to the day he can once again display his prized Allis-Chalmers tractor collection.
Arland Mozer keeps his 40 tractors stashed away on his farm 10 miles north of Meadow Grove, giving them respite from the extensive national shows he normally participates in each year. The 2020 shows were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and although a few smaller local showings have opened up, he is optimistic about every show opening at full capacity in the future.
"There's always something better coming down the road," he said.
He continues to collect and refurbish old tractors while he waits it out. When repairing the machines, he takes care to never cover up the serial numbers or name because he is so proud of the Allis-Chalmers brand.
The love affair between the company and the 86-year-old began 15 years ago, when Mozer first started seriously collecting tractors with his wife of 65 years, Deloris. He inherited that love from his father, who bought his first Allis-Chalmers tractor in 1938, when Mozer was only 3 years old. That was the tractor he first learned to drive, sending him on a lifetime journey of brand loyalty and collection.
"Anything that Allis-Chalmers made, I try to collect," he said.
He collects both agricultural and industrial tractors and makes sure every single one is functional. He said it can be a lot of work to strip, fix and clean them, but he is happy to keep his collection in tip-top shape.
"I just love doing it, you know," he said. "You never get enough."
However, those tractors were not just for show and farmwork. Mozer, with a camper and team of fellow farmers, drove a tractor to Washington, D.C., in February 1979 as part of a demonstration of the American Agriculture Movement. According to the Smithsonian Institution Archives, the point of the demonstration was "demanding more pay for crops and lobbying for an increased role in agricultural policy decisions."
There are a few tractors in Mozer's possession that are particularly special. There is a 1946 Speed Patrol tractor that Mozer once drove in a Meadow Grove parade. Another is painted green with steel wheels, a special edition manufactured from 1914 until 1928. Mozer managed to nab one of the last green ones in existence.
Even though he has already had to build multiple sheds to house his collection, he said his collecting days are not done. Mozer said he would be open to getting another tractor "if the right one came around."
Mozer is grateful to continue his father's legacy and is happy to be an Allis-Chalmers collector in a sea of John Deeres.
"I just decided, there are other people doing it ... and I just decided to do it," he said of starting his collection. "I just wish my dad were living now. That's all he ever drove."