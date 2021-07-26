May 2021 building permits

Residential
1800 W. Madison Ave., NoSwett Fencing, Mabel Cortez, fence; 304 N. Birch St., Heimes Construction, Lawrence Dohmen, egress window; 3506 Tennis Court Drive, Paul Wiemann Construction, Ruth Vacha, storage shed; 709 E. Walnut Circle, A & E Builders, Jim Ambroz, addition of kitchen and garage; 707 S. Second St., Jereme and Mysti Knoell, fence; 1005 Eastridge St., Jake Hastings, gazebo; 503 N. Boxelder St., American Fence Co., Jennifer Olson, privacy fence; 1200 Kansas St., OCC Builders LLC (dba Otte Construction Co.), Jerry Cover, renovating outside of home; 911 Meadow Lane, Marty Lovell, construct a shed; 1108 N. Ninth St., Haig Construction, Gary Lingenfelter, addition of deck; 2903 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single family dwelling; 1903 Windsor Way, Steven Willey, fence; 2107 Sunset Ave., Daniel Sholes, addition to garage; 407 N. Birch St., Jacquelyn Colfack, fence; 2001 E. Norfolk Ave., Wuebben Construction, Lukas Steffen, remodel kitchen; 107 S. 15th St., Jim and Ashley Wieland, fence; 403 E. Maple Ave., Jesse and Tami Pick, shed; 2345 Campbell Drive, Wolfe Custom Homes, Dan and Debra Funk, remodel kitchen; 1203 Michigan Ave., Lizardo Rodriguez, repair foundation; 1637 Hackberry Drive, Joseph Kaup, relocate shed; 613 S. Fourth St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Ray Johnson. foundation repair; 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot 21, Justin and Erin Goolsby, reroof home; 1200 W. Prospect Ave., Raxso Rodriguez, fence; 801 E. Bluff Ave., Granville Custom Homes, new single family dwelling; 803 E. Bluff Ave., Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 805 E. Bluff Ave., Granville Custom Homes, new single family dwelling; 900 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders, Home Development, construction of a new single family dwelling attached; 703 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 705 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 708 Ferguson Drive, Granville Custom Homes Inc., new single family dwelling; 1109 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Whitecliff Development Inc., single family dwelling attached; 1111 W. Meadow Ridge Road, Whitecliff Development Inc., new single family dwelling attached; 902 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders, Home Development, construction of a new single family dwelling attached; 904 S. Chestnut St., Progressive Builders, Home Development, construction of a new single family dwelling attached; 906 S Chestnut St., Progressive Builders, Home Development, construction of a new single family dwelling attached; 814 S. 12th St., RC Roofing LLC, GB Promotions Inc., roof repair; 916 Blue Stem Circle, Richard and Marilyn Brauer, storage shed; 509 W. Park Ave., Archers Home Improvement, Lea Archer, egress window; 904 N. Boxelder St., Neemeyer Restorations LLC, Terry Bessmer, new addition; 1901 Sunset Ave., Langhorst Construction, Bob and Barb Nielsen, replace shingles; 503 E. Klug Ave., Keisha Svitak, new shed; 703 N 10th St., B L Construction, Verletta Olson, deck replacement; 2204 Vernon Ave., Jamie Winter, storage shed; 1024 Highway 35, DACO Construction Co. Inc., Aaron Geary, new single family dwelling; 1200 E. Benjamin Ave., Dale and Susan Muehlmeier, storage shed; 709 S. 37th St., DC/SC Power Construction LLC., D&M Underground LLC., install windows and move door; 807 E. Knolls St., Mark Miller, deck replacement; 505 E. Prospect Ave., Sheila Ortiz Castillo, fence; 901 N. Boxelder St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Bob and Susie Rose, two egress windows and wells; 709 S. Fifth St., Alfonso Cardenas, construction of a fence.
Commercial
1102 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., RE Properties, new sign — Midtown; 1102 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., RE Properties, new sign — Midtown Event Center; 2208 Taylor Ave., Love Signs Inc., Maxey Five LLC, new sign — Mirage; 1310 N. 13th St., Suite. 4, Love Signs Inc., Luken Memorial Inc., new sign — Ambassador Real Estate; 1700 N. Riverside Blvd., Beckenhauer Construction, Norfolk Country Club, new pool bar shed; 1310 Andrews Drive, PDI Construction, Stephanie Stanton, remodel for dentist office; 2019 Krenzien Drive, Suite B, Design 8 Studios, Norfolk Wings, new sign — AT&T; 2401 Taylor Ave., W. Theisen Grading & Equipment, Menards Inc., demo of commercial building; 2311 Taylor Ave., Iowa Concrete LLC, Troy Anderson, retail storage; Iseler Demolition Inc., City of Norfolk, demolition of elevated water tower; 413 W. Norfolk Ave., One Way Wireless Construction, Verizon Wireless, wireless equipment cabinets and colocate; 1904 Center Drive, Tri City Sign Co., Hobby Lobby, update existing signs; 120 S. Third St., Jacob Kooi Exteriors, Conover Properties, demo of existing building; 502 N. 37th St., A&A Design, Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, addition to existing church building; 1700 Market Lane, Ruby Construction, Riddle's Jewelry, business remodel; 1231 W. Omaha Ave., General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., US Cellular, install backup generator.