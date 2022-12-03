Pierce High School senior Abram Scholting recalled when he and his friends were growing up in town, their world was centered on football.
The Bluejays quarterback said they went to the blue and white’s games on Friday and then watched college ball Saturday and the NFL on Sunday.
“It’s always been like that,” Scholting said. “A lot of our guys are watching football all day Saturday and Sunday. When we finally had a chance to make a name for ourselves on the field, we wanted to do it. We just wanted to be like the guys on Saturday and Sunday.”
The Bluejays certainly proved themselves this past season, finishing their undefeated season as Class C1 champs.
On Nov. 23, MaxPreps listed Pierce as the top-ranked small-town football team in the nation. Although the website didn’t list its criteria for the list, it said Pierce’s state finals win last month helped the Bluejays make the top spot.
Coach Mark Brahmer said he isn’t certain of MaxPreps’ criteria for the list, either, but added he appreciated Pierce being ranked first.
“It’s always an honor to be recognized,” said Brahmer, who’s been the head coach since 1995. “Our guys worked really hard to do the best they could. Fortunately, we stayed healthy and God blessed us and we were able to go the whole way through and win every ball game. It was a great recognition for the boys.”
His quarterback agreed.
“It means a lot since we’ve been working (this hard) honestly since the second grade,” Scholting said. “We’ve been playing football in coach’s backyard for a while, so it’s quite an honor for our team. It shows how hard we’ve worked through the years and how tight we are as a group.”
The Bluejays won against Aurora, 42-14, in the state finals on Nov. 22. After being tied 14-14 at halftime, the Bluejays scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to win their fifth state title in school history and second in three seasons.
The players said this season had “unfinished business” as they lost in the state title game last season against Columbus Lakeview.
Brahmer joked the players stole the moniker from a Nebraska Cornhuskers team in the 1990s that came up short one year before winning it all the next.
“It goes to the boys in terms of proving they can finish it the right way,” he said. “A lot of groups make those kinds of statements but they are unable to finish it; sometimes it's just circumstance – a stroke of bad luck or dealing with an injury or two.”
Brahmer’s squad was filled with several players who got the job done on the gridiron.
Scholting was a dual-threat quarterback for the Bluejays, passing and rushing for a combined 3,054 yards and 50 touchdowns. Running back Keenan Valverde had a team-high 1,900 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns.
Benjamin Brahmer — who is also the coach’s son — was the Bluejays’ leading receiver, finishing with 1,525 yards while hauling in 21 touchdowns.
Korvin Fritz and Jayden Coulter were first and second on the team in tackles with 141 and 106, respectively. Luke Endorf led the Bluejays in sacks with eight while Colby Anderson had a team-high seven interceptions.
Pierce outscored its opponents 689-255. The Bluejays won all their games by double-digits; the closest match was 33-23 against Columbus Lakeview in the quarterfinals.
Brahmer said the season was a total team effort, citing the team having more than 70 students try out for the team. He said having that many players allowed for productive practices.
“We could have a lot of guys rotating in our scout squad offense and defense,” he said. “... There were a number of guys who are good football players so it gave our guys a challenge every single day in practice. … You wouldn’t wear out the same guys. If you have a dozen guys on your scout team, those guys would be worn out really quickly. You wouldn’t be able to do what we could do at practice.”
The Bluejays were one of four teams to finish the season undefeated. The other schools were Norfolk Catholic (Class C2), Bennington (Class B) and Class D2 eight-man team Hitchcock County.
Pierce and football go hand and hand. While growing up, Scholting said he remembers he and his friends being excited about the upcoming football game. That goes the same for the community, he added.
“If you ask most of the town what they’re doing Friday night, they’re going to say they’re going to watch Pierce High (football),” Scholting said. “It brings a lot of pride to our community. We try to go out there and make the community proud because we know how much they love watching us. We have fun doing it.”
Brahmer, who is also the Pierce High School principal, said the community not only supports the football team, but all the school’s activities.
“All of our activities are important,” he said. “Our children are important to us. We’re very fortunate. … Our parents really love their children and they want the best for them so they’ve been very supportive of their children and our programs. It’s not just football.”