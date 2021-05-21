MADISON — A crowded courtroom breathed a collective sigh of relief on Friday when 51-year-old Dale Matteson was sentenced to serve 75 to 80 years in prison.
Matteson, 51, appeared before District Court Judge Mark Johnson on Friday for sentencing on charges of intentional child abuse resulting in death, a Class 1B felony, and attempted incest, a Class 3A felony.
The Norfolk man was found guilty by a 12-person jury in April on the child abuse charge, which carried a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Matteson had pleaded guilty to the attempted incest charge in March.
“Your actions resulted in serious mental distress to your daughter,” Johnson told Matteson. “The court believes that if you were allowed again into the community, the community would be at an extremely high risk for you to repeat these types of behaviors.”
If Matteson doesn’t lose any good time, he will be mandated to spend 38 years in prison. He was additionally sentenced to spend an additional 2 to 3 years for the attempted incest charge.
Matteson’s 17-year-old daughter died by suicide in September 2019 after Matteson had attempted to coerce her into having sex with him just two months prior.
Autopsy results showed that Matteson’s daughter had ingested a lethal amount of Benadryl in her vehicle on Sept. 18, 2019, in the Sunset Plaza Mall. She was found deceased two days later.
“Your actions represent not only a serious breach of the law, but also a breach of the bond between a parent and a child — one of the most meaningful and cherished bonds held in our culture,” Johnson said.
Madison County Attorney Joe Smith called upon more than a dozen witnesses during Matteson’s April trial, several of whom were mental health practitioners who had treated Matteson’s daughter for depression, PTSD and anxiety.
Each mental health specialist testified that Matteson’s daughter pointed to her father’s repeated sexual abuse as the predominant reason for her suicidal ideation.
“When the defendant did those things, he knew she had already attempted suicide, but he didn’t care,” Smith said. “There’s no sentence that this court can give that can fix the misery this family’s dealt with.”
Matteson’s ex-wife and the victim’s mother, Jessica Matteson, offered additional testimony on Friday before Matteson was sentenced.
“My heart was broken. ... She loved people unconditionally, and she was selfless,” Jessica Matteson said of her late daughter. “The best way I can describe the last two years is a lot of stress and trying to grieve. I know I’m not the same since she died. As a mother, you want to be next to your children, and I can’t ever do that again. It was taken away from me.”
She said she hoped for a sentence that would protect Matteson from society for “a significant period of time.”
“I think he needs to be put away as long as possible so he can’t hurt anyone else,” she said. “I want Dale to know that I’m doing this out of love for (the victim), and not for revenge.”
Helen Warren, a former co-worker of Matteson’s daughter, requested that Matteson receive the maximum sentence.
“I think he should spend the rest of his life in prison,” she said. “Even though it won’t bring (the victim) back, it will give the family a little peace.”
Seth Morris, Matteson’s attorney, had asked Johnson to give Matteson the minimum sentence (20 years) for Matteson’s guilty conviction.
Matteson has shown remorse for what happened to his daughter, Morris said, and expressed that his client had made a regrettable mistake.
Matteson deserves an opportunity to be a successful member of society, Morris told Johnson. Between 1992 and 2019, no criminal record of Matteson exists, he said.
“I know that he truly did love his daughter; he truly cared for her and wanted the best for her. At no point was it for things to end the way things did,” Morris said. “He admits that this was a selfish act ..., but I truly believe that if he knew there was even a 1% chance that the conversation he had with her would have ended her life, he would have removed himself from her life entirely.”
When asked if he would like to address the court before sentencing, Matteson declined to speak.
As he was exiting the courtroom, Matteson turned toward Smith and sarcastically told him, “Bravo,” clapping his hands.
Present in the courtroom Friday were family and friends of Matteson’s daughter, as well as others who had testified at his jury trial.
“As long as he’s in prison, he won’t be offending little girls, and he won’t be treating them as sexual objects,” Smith said. “... This case involves evil, filthy, vicious and vile intent.”
Matteson will serve his sentence at a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility. He had been housed at the Madison County Jail since his guilty verdict on April 15 and received credit for 192 days served.