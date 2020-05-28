By now, Deb Stinson and her cohorts are probably seeing masks in their sleep.
Masks with stripes, masks with flowers, masks with polka dots, masks with sheep.
Around 10,500 masks — sewed, sealed and delivered to a variety of organizations in need of them to protect people from the coronavirus that has caused havoc for more than two months.
The mask task began shortly after the coronavirus came to town in mid-March when Jan Nixon, administrator of The Meadows, asked Stinson to make them for some of the staff and residents there.
Stinson, who operates a furniture upholstery business, agreed to help and put a plea for elastic on her Facebook page.
“I got donations of fabric and elastic ... and volunteers who said ‘I’ll help, I’ll help,’ ” Stinson said.
Requests for masks came in just as quickly from other organizations and businesses.
“It got to the point where it snowballed, and I couldn’t keep up,” she said.
So began what became an assembly line of around 18 people, some of whom worked with Stinson in her upholstery shop and others who worked at their own homes.
Some volunteers made complete masks while others cut the fabric into pieces and returned them to Stinson, who handed them on to another person who sewed them together before passing them to another person who added the elastic or ties and another who ironed them, Stinson said. Stinson’s husband, Eric, and daughter, Clair, also got in on the fun.
Monetary donations also came in to help pay for supplies, including the hard-to-find elastic, for which Eric Stinson found a supplier.
Now, “I have a ton of elastic,” Deb Stinson said.
For a while, they were making masks with ties made from T-shirt material that would stretch over hard hats. The specialty items were requested by an area company that actually provided the T-shirts, Stinson said. The company has since found another type of mask that works for it, so the T-shirt ties are no longer needed, she said.
Most of the masks are made from cotton material, Stinson said. Other than that, the fabric is of every design and color, she added.
Now, two months and more than 10,500 masks later, Stinson and her crew are pretty much done with their project, although Stinson still has around 200 masks ready to go. She and her crew volunteered their time, and all of the masks have been donated to the organizations in need.
“For two months, that’s all I did ... seven days a week,” Stinson said. “I didn’t do any upholstery from March 13 to this week.”
Still, Stinson is happy to have been involved.
“I’m very thankful for the donations of supplies and the help. It’s a nice feeling to know we were able to help.”