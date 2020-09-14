Masks do not need to be mandated in Nebraska

A common question going around is, “Do you wear a mask on a regular basis?” My standpoint on this question varies. Personally for myself, I choose when the “right” situations come to wear a mask. I also believe that people should choose whether they want to wear masks or not. Therefore, I do not believe that masks should be mandated in Nebraska. If you as an individual feel it is necessary for you to wear masks, I fully respect and support your decision. I just don’t feel that people should be forced into wearing a mask if they choose not to. I also believe that if you are sick, and you are having any of the symptoms of COVID, don’t leave your house. Self-quarantine yourself as you would if you had the flu.

