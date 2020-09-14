Masks do not need to be mandated in Nebraska

A common question going around is, “Do you wear a mask on a regular basis?” My standpoint on this question varies. Personally for myself, I choose when the “right” situations come to wear a mask. I also believe that people should choose whether they want to wear masks or not. Therefore, I do not believe that masks should be mandated in Nebraska. If you as an individual feel it is necessary for you to wear masks, I fully respect and support your decision. I just don’t feel that people should be forced into wearing a mask if they choose not to. I also believe that if you are sick, and you are having any of the symptoms of COVID, don’t leave your house. Self-quarantine yourself as you would if you had the flu.
In other news
A common question going around is, “Do you wear a mask on a regular basis?” My standpoint on this question varies. Personally for myself, I choose when the “right” situations come to wear a mask. I also believe that people should choose whether they want to wear masks or not. Therefore, I do…
Masks are a huge topic of debate right now, especially when it comes to whether we should have a mandate or not. I, for one, feel like at this point in time we do need a mask mandate. A mask mandate forces people to have to wear them places. Along with having this mandate, I feel that masks …
The bell rings and school is out. Everyone gets their hands spritzed with hand sanitizer, and then they’re gone. The once socially- distanced students begin to file out of the classrooms in herds, meeting up with their friend groups for practice. The murmurings in the hall sound excited, fea…
I remember when we first learned about the COVID-19 pandemic. I didn’t think it was real or could do any damage. I scoffed at the idea of wearing masks and thought it would all blow over within a week. I was wrong.
Who would have thought that last fall we would be debating the wearing of masks? But here we are, in the middle of a pandemic, polarized as a country, a state and even at a community level, on the wearing and effectiveness of masks. Science shows it’d be a safe and smart idea for masks to be…
After so many conflicting stories in the media about drugs and their effectiveness to treat COVID-19, many people are left scratching their heads wondering what works and what is safe.
WAYNE — Kristofor Bahr loves every aspect of the Wayne Chicken Show — the camaraderie, competition, clucking and even the chickens themselves.
When Lincoln Montessori Elementary closed on Aug. 27, its teachers had to suddenly revert back to the world of remote learning, but this time they were prepared.
A rainy week gave way to perfect running weather on Friday at Skyview Park for the 37th annual Norfolk Catholic Cross Country Invitational.