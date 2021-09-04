Class A No. 8 Norfolk played toe-to-toe for four innings with the state's top-ranked team and arguably, the state's best pitcher. But four costly errors led to four unearned runs in the fourth through sixth innings and Omaha Marian won the Norfolk Invitational with a 6-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
"When you're playing that good of a team, you can't make those kind of mistakes," Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. "Even two errors against a team like that, you're probably going to be on the wrong end of the win-loss column."
Marian garnered just four hits against Norfolk pitcher Jessica Schmidt, but three of the four went for home runs. Meanwhile, Marian ace Maddia Groff gave up five hits while striking out 16 Panthers.
Norfolk got on the board first. After Payton Schnoor singled in the top of the first, left-handed hitting Emerson Waldow blasted a 2-1 pitch off the left-handed Groff over the right-field fence to give the Panthers an early 2-0 lead.
"I just trusted my mechanics and let it fly," Waldow said.
Marian cut the lead in half in the second when Alyssa Cathcart homered, and tied it in the third. Dani Schlader reached on an error, advanced to second on a walk, took third on Emma Humpal's sacrifice bunt and scored on another Panther error.
Norfolk had a chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth. Cydnee Hopkins tripled down the right-field line. Taylor Schmidt then followed with a bunt. Marian first baseman Charity Curtis fielded the ball and collided with Schmidt between home and first.
The ball came loose and Hopkins appeared to have scored. But the home-plate umpire ruled Schmdt out, ejected her from the game and sent Hopkins back to third. Schnoor then sturck out swinging, to end the threat.
Defensive woes continued to haunt the Panthers in the bottom of the frame. No. 9 hitter Sammy Konecky reached on an error. Then after two fly-ball outs, Dani Schlader sent a pitch over the right-field fence to put the Crusaders on top to stay, 4-2.
Norfolk again had its chances to tie it up in the top of the sixth getting runners to second and third with with one out but back-to-back strikeouts retired the side.
Cathcart's second home run of the game - a two-run shot - provided the Crusaders with a pair of insurance runs for a 6-2 advantage heading into the seventh.
"Clean up the errors and we're right theryue with them," Siedschlag said. "It's a one-run game, two-run game, but when you go into that last inning down four, it's a hard hole to dig out of, especially when you're facing, probably the best pitcher in the state."
Groff struck out the side in the top of the seventh to end the game and earn the Crusaders the championship trophy.
Earlier in the day, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus each finished with a win and a loss in pool play. The Panthers topped Fremont 11-0, Columbus defeated Norfolk 4-3 and Fremont downed Columbus 4-3.
Norfolk won the tie-breaker to advance to the final against Marian, which had won its pool with victories over Lincoln Northeast and Kearney.
Columbus took third place with a 7-2 win over Kearney and Fremont earned fifth by downing Northeast 9-0.
Norfolk is now 10-6 on the season and travels to Fremont on Tuesday for a doubleheader with the Tigers.
"We have to clean up on the defense and move on," Siedschlag said. "We have to be playing our best softball in the middle of October, so just keep on getting better each game."
Norfolk 200 000 0 - 2 5 4
Omaha Marian 010 122 x - 6 4 3
WP: Maddia Groff; LP: Jessica Schmidt
HR: (N) Emerson Waldow; (M) Alyssa Cathcart (2), Dani Schlader; 3B: (N) Cydnee Hopkins.
Norfolk Invitational
Pool A
Omaha Marian 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
Kearney 9, Lincoln Northeast 5
Omaha Marian 11, Kearney 2
Pool B
Norfolk 11, Fremont 0
Columbus 4, Norfolk 3
Fremont 4, Columbus 3
Final round
1st: Omaha Marian 6, Norfolk 2
3rd: Columbus 7, Kearney 2
5th: Fremont 9, Lincoln Northeast 0