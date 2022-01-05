PONCA — Ponca and Crofton got together for a girls basketball game Tuesday night in a contest that would have been better served to be played in March.
Although it was only January, both coaches knew the game did a lot to prepare both teams for a March run and possible rematch, but on this night, it was the Warriors who came away with a 41-37 win in a defensive struggle.
"We played hard and our effort was great," Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. "A game against a team like this magnifies your mistakes — we made some and Crofton took advantage of those mistakes."
The probability of the teams meeting again is probably more than likely.
Crofton and Ponca are both in the top five of most of the polls in Class C2 for girls basketball and are both in the same subdistrict, but both coaches know planning the rematch is probable, but not a given fact.
"They (Ponca) are a great team," Crofton coach Aaron Losing said. "These were two really good teams that just found out what we need to work on to get better."
If that doesn't get the attention of the Mid-State and Lewis & Clark Conference coaches, they are not paying attention.
After an event-filled opening eight minutes, and a lead of three for Crofton at the break, the two teams settled in for a great final 16 minutes.
Crofton was up by eight with 3:38 left in the third frame after Caitlin Guenther canned a pair of free throws.
Ponca's Ashlyn Kingsbury answered with a pair of charity tosses to make it 31-25, but Alexis Folkers hit one from beyond the arc and the teams headed to the fourth with the Warriors in the lead 34-25.
"It's good to get this experience of a game like this under our belts now," Losing said. "We'll have more games just like this, and we'll have to rely on this experience to get us through those games — that's how you get better."
After a Kingsbury 3 brought Ponca back to within a single basket with just over a minute left in the contest, 38-36, Folkers hit a pair of free throws with 53.6 seconds left to put the Warriors in front 40-36.
A single free throw by Ella Wragge made it 41-36 and forced Hayes to ask for a timeout, but the Indians could not get any closer.
"Nobody likes to lose, especially me," Hayes said. "I hope we get to play them again — they're a great team."
Crofton 13 9 12 7 — 41
Ponca 13 6 6 12 — 37
CROFTON (11-1): Alexis Folkers 2 4-4 10; Jayden Jordan 0 2-2 2; Ella Wragge 4 3-4 12; Caitlin Guenther 3 4-5 10; Ellie Tramp 2 0-2 4; Sammie Allen 1 0-0 3.
PONCA (10-1): Addie McGill 2 0-0 5; Ellie McAfee 0 1-2 1; Mattie Milligan 5 2-2 12; Ashlyn Kingsbury 1 2-2 5; Gracen Evans 2 1-2 5; Samantha Ehlers 4 1-3 9.