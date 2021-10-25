Coronavirus vaccine mandates have become an issue of great public controversy. This is understandable, as this is a topic of great consequence to the American people. While others may possess differing opinions, it is this author’s view that vaccination mandates ought to take effect. However, for those who believe that mandates are incompatible with their theological interpretations of religious texts, exemptions from mandates ought to exist. In addition those individuals who have managed to acquire immunity naturally via previous infection with the disease can be exempted from these mandates as they don’t need to be vaccinated. This view is sensible and warranted for a number of reasons.
Coronavirus vaccines are safe, effective and save human life. The safety of the vaccines is demonstrated by the fact that they have gone through rigorous testing and have already been administered to tens of millions of Americans with little harm reported. It should also be noted that the Pfizer vaccine has gone through full FDA approval. It is therefore reasonable to say that only if people can get this one, fully approved vaccine should the mandate apply, if the fully approved vaccine is not available, it ought not to be mandated. If other vaccines are fully approved in the future then they would be eligible to be required under this standard. It should be noted that most hospitalizations and fatalities from coronavirus are occurring among unvaccinated individuals; this is both tragic and avoidable.
In addition, the unending number of unvaccinated individuals hospitalized with coronavirus places an immense toll on the staff of hospitals, keeping workers away from their families by forcing them to work long hours. Not only would vaccine mandates help save lives, they would help expedite the economic recovery. By having fewer sick days being needlessly taken by unvaccinated employees, businesses will have fewer disruptions to services provided to customers. This will enable companies, especially those in the service sector, to offer better customer service, stay open longer and increase sales. Vaccine mandates will also help the economy by increasing consumer confidence that another round of lockdowns, and the resultant layoffs, are not imminent; this enhanced confidence may well induce consumers to increase spending, thereby enhancing economic performance.
It should also be noted that by having the vast majority of the American populace fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the small minority of folks who do have the aforementioned religious objects can opt out with relative, though not absolute, safety from vaccination due to herd immunity. Even though religious exemptions may introduce some degree of medical risk, it is this author’s assertion that the American tradition of upholding sincerely held religious beliefs merits a certain degree of risk. To conclude, coronavirus vaccination mandates with appropriate exemptions for religious beliefs and possession of natural immunity are wise and indeed sensible because they will help the economy and save the lives of innocents.