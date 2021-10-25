The COVID-19 vaccine has been a hot debate for awhile. There are people strongly for vaccination mandates, and others who strongly oppose that idea. I don’t think vaccination mandates are necessary.
I feel like it should be up to every individual whether or not they want to get the shot. We aren’t required to get the flu shot when the flu goes around every single year and gets millions of people sick, so this should be no different. Same goes with smoking and alcohol. All over the world people die from alcohol and smoking, but we don’t have laws put in place to mandate those types of issues.
People who don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine pose no public health threat to those already immune. If they have the shot, they should already be protected from those who don’t have it. People who don’t have the vaccine and are going around others who are unvaccinated shouldn’t pose a problem, as they both must be unphased by what the virus may do to them.
The idea that we have to vaccinate every living American in order to control the pandemic isn’t true. It’s also not true that the risk of dying from COVID-19 is equally distributed in the population because it’s not. There are facts out there that tell us it is very hard for covid to hurt someone who is healthy and young. In that case, why would it be forced upon kids that are healthy and young? I believe that the COVID-19 vaccine should be an option for people wanting to receive it, but not an option forced upon everyone.