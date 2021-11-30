MADISON — A man who was refused alcohol and cigarettes at a local gas station in June and responded by throwing shelving at an employee pleaded guilty on Monday to assault.
Josue Larios-Ramos, 23, entered guilty pleas to third-degree assault, criminal mischief and obstructing a peace officer. He was subsequently convicted of the three misdemeanors by Judge James Kube.
Larios-Ramos appeared alongside his attorney, Brad Ewalt. The Norfolk man now faces up to 27 months in prison; he had previously faced a maximum of 21-plus years in prison.
Charges were filed against Larios-Ramos over the summer following an incident in which he showed up to a gas station on East Omaha Avenue in Norfolk hoping to buy alcohol and cigarettes.
The Norfolk Police Division had received reports of a man, later identified as Larios-Ramos, throwing objects inside the gas station before leaving the scene in a gray Jeep Liberty during the early-morning hours of June 20.
An employee at the gas station told police that he had refused to sell Larios-Ramos alcohol because it appeared that Larios-Ramos was already intoxicated.
Miffed by the cashier’s decision not to sell him alcohol, Larios-Ramos picked up a wire display rack sitting on a counter and threw it at the cashier, hitting and injuring the cashier’s arm.
The wire rack also struck a plexiglass case holding alcoholic bottles that had been behind the cashier. The plexiglass case, several alcoholic bottles and multiple cartridges were all damaged, according to Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
Police located Larios-Ramos driving his vehicle shortly after the incident and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Kiernan said, Larios-Ramos stepped out of the vehicle with an open alcohol container in his hand.
As officers attempted to detain Larios-Ramos, he refused to put down the beverage and tried pulling away from officers, Kiernan said.
Once he was at the Norfolk city jail, Larios-Ramos admitted to throwing the wire display rack at the employee in response to the employee’s refusal of service.
Larios-Ramos was asked by Kube if he had any objection to Kiernan’s summary of events. Larios-Ramos began a statement with, “At the beginning, sir…” before being cut off by Ewalt.
The judge then found Larios-Ramos guilty on all three charges and ordered a presentence investigation (PSI) report to be prepared. The 23-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Others appeared on the following charges Monday:
Assault by strangulation, burglary, domestic assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear when on bail
— Cristian Burgos Rodriguez, 31, Madison, motioned to continue pretrial and trial on assault by strangulation, burglary and domestic assault causing bodily injury charges; pleaded not guilty to failure to appear.
Possession of methamphetamine (28-139 grams), criminal impersonation, driving during revocation, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, failure to appear when on bail
— Julio W. Monterroso-Perez, 40, 109 Gold Strike Drive, Apt. 4, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Stephanie M. Allen, 36, McCook, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Soliciting prostitution of a minor, false reporting
— Dustin M. Andersen, 25, 909 S. First St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial on the soliciting case; pleaded not guilty to false reporting.
Terroristic threats, third-degree assault of an officer, resisting arrest
— Tyler L. Brandt, 24, 1500 S. Fourth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams) with intent to deliver
— Esaul J. Castillo, 42, Nebraska Department of Corrections, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension
— Jessica A. Centeno, 29, 303 S. Sixth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Third-degree assault of an officer, driving under the influence, resisting arrest
— Kevin Cerroblanco, 22, 601 N. Fifth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving under suspension, failure to appear when on bail
— Lucas E. Dean, 31, Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine; the driving under suspension charge was dismissed. Dean was sentenced on the failure to appear charge to 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 69 days served and court costs. Sentencing on the possession of meth charge was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Burglary
— Jimmy D. Dinovo, 63, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy Frerichs, 37, Plattsmouth, pleaded guilty.
— Brandi P. Scott, 33, 3406 Koenigstein Ave., No. 20, tested positive for THC; bond was revoked and custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Third-degree domestic assault, driving while revoked from DUI
— Joshua K. Gennrich, 40, Pilger, motioned to continue pretrial and trial
Possession of methamphetamine — three counts, resisting arrest, driving under the influence
— Opal E. Lehmann, 37, 111 N. Ninth St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine, driving during revocation
— Rebecca L. Levine, 36, 2214 W. Norfolk Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
First-degree sexual abuse of a protected person, second-degree sexual abuse of a protected person
— Suzy A. Milne, 48, Omaha, failed to appear. The Madison County Attorney’s Office agreed not to file a warrant for Milne’s arrest until Monday, Dec. 6.
First-degree sexual assault
— Jose A. Rodriguez Jr., 25, 213 Jefferson Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Dee Dee A. Yawn, 50, Pierce, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Driving under the influence — fourth offense, probation violation for theft by shoplifting — third offense
— Justin L. Zohner, 41, 83535 550th Road, motioned to continue pretrial.
Probation violation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, 26, 718 S. 11th St., motioned to continue his arraignment.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a peace officer
— Levi H. Baldwin Jr., 68, 1804 Vicki Lane, No. 20, failed to appear and had a warrant issued for his arrest.
Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, obstructing a peace officer
— Jonathan M. Hille, 40, 2215 W. Madison Ave., was scheduled to appear before a jury for trial on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Daniel J. Hubbs, 39, Omaha, pleaded guilty; sentencing was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16.
Delivery of methamphetamine — three counts, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver
— Spencer R. Johnson, 42, 408½ W. Omaha Ave., tested positive for buprenorphine; bond was revoked and custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
First-degree sexual assault, intentional child abuse
— Nathaniel M. Mahlin, 21, Madison County Jail, motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Delivery of methamphetamine — two counts
— Ashley M. Ramirez, 33, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 25, was scheduled to appear before a jury for trial on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer
— Lindy R. Rath, 36, 513 Verges Ave., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, seizure of property
— Rick C. Stoffer, 65, 900 S. Second St., motioned to continue pretrial and trial.