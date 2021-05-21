MADISON — A Norfolk man with a habit of exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour in his motorcycle was sentenced to jail on Thursday for felony flight to avoid arrest.
Brian Lamm, 21, appeared before Judge James Kube on Thursday alongside his attorney, Brad Montag.
Lamm’s charge stemmed from a July 23, 2020, incident in which he was speeding on his motorcycle and had actively fled authorities.
According to pre-sentence investigation reports, an officer observed Lamm driving a black Kawasaki sports bike near 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue. As the officer activated his overhead emergency lights, Lamm sped off westbound on Madison Avenue, looking back at the officer and flipping him off.
Lamm then drove at speeds estimated at 60-70 mph as he traveled through a residential area, police said. After shutting down his emergency overhead lights and slowing down, the officer observed Lamm failing to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of 27th Street and Madison Avenue before he traveled north on 27th Street.
Several vehicles were parked along both sides of Madison Avenue and some residents were outside, police said.
The officer was able to obtain information from an individual Lamm had been speaking with before the pursuit began, and Lamm was arrested a short time later at his residence.
Police pieced together that Lamm was the same individual who had fled from a different Norfolk police officer the previous night.
During that incident, Lamm had attempted to get other responding Norfolk officers and Madison County deputies to pursue him by taunting and driving recklessly at a high rate of speed before leaving the area.
On July 13, Lamm also was involved in an incident in which he was clocked at 129 mph traveling eastbound on Omaha Avenue by a Norfolk police officer.
In court Thursday, Kube told Lamm that he doesn’t see many people who taunt police the way Lamm did.
“I know a lot of people who like to ride fast in a motorcycle, but I don’t know a lot of people who do what you did — taunting policemen — wanting them to chase you,” Kube said. “I don’t see many people flipping off policemen. When I read this, I really felt like your position was ‘I’ll never get caught. They’ll never catch me.’ ”
The PSI report indicated that Lamm has a pro-criminal attitude, Kube said, which raises a red flag when assessing Lamm’s danger to society.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy county attorney, did not offer a sentence recommendation for Lamm, per a plea agreement.
Montag told Kube that his client does not have a concerning prior criminal history, and that he has a good job for which he’s been employed for 3 years.
“He’s acknowledged what he’s done; he knows what he did was stupid,” Montag said. “He had just gotten this bike, and he’s a young kid and he’s stupid. He knows what risks there could have been.”
Lamm has since gotten rid of his motorcycle, as he mentioned that the pairing of him having a motorcycle and the desire he has for speed are “not a good combination.”
Kube then sentenced Lamm to 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served. Kube also revoked Lamm’s license for 2 years.
“What you do when you’re not at work can affect your job, your family and your relationships. When you start living your life and teasing law enforcement officers and pushing the limits as far as that’s concerned, there’s consequences to that,” Kube said.
Kube sentenced others for the following Thursday:
Transporting a child while intoxicated
— Daniele L. Sleister, 41, Tilden, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before end of probation with credit for 1 day served, costs.
Attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult
— Terri L. Anderson, 63, Springfield, Missouri, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before end of probation with credit for 1 day served, $2,412.58 restitution, costs.
Theft, possession of methamphetamine, attempted assault by a confined person
— Francisco E. Lavadi, 36, Grand Island, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 181 days served, costs.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, 26, 718 S. 11th St., $1,000, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail before probation ends with 30 days to be served immediately, license revoked for 4 months, costs.
Revocation of probation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Russel R. Frost, 43, 1700 N. Victory Road, 300 days in jail.
Sex offender registration violation — second offense
— David C. Wilhelm, 59, Omaha, 90 days in jail with credit for 2 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jennifer L. Capps, 38, Norfolk, 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 52 days served, costs.