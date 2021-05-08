MADISON — A plea agreement was made Friday afternoon in the prosecution of a Norfolk man accused of enticing several minors into sending nude photos.
Robert Brown, 59, pleaded guilty Friday to five counts of intentional child abuse not resulting in injury, a Class 3A felony.
In exchange for his guilty pleas, Brown had charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, visual depiction of sexual explicit conduct and being a habitual criminal dismissed by Matthew Kiernan, deputy county attorney.
Brown had initially pleaded not guilty to all eight charges brought against him and was facing a minimum of 33 years to life in prison before Friday’s plea deal.
Each count of child abuse carries a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.
Brown’s charges stem from evidence that he received sexually explicit photos from five boys in exchange for cigarettes or money beginning in September 2018.
During an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol that began in January 2020, a 16-year-old boy admitted to investigators that he sent a picture of his private area to a man identified as Brown.
The boy told investigators that if he didn’t send a picture to Brown, then Brown told the boy he would harm him.
Kiernan provided a factual basis for each count brought against Brown, describing Brown’s desire to receive pictures of boys’ genitalia. Brown coerced each boy into sending photos in a similar manner, Kiernan said.
When interviewed by investigators, Brown initially denied ever communicating with “Victim 1” through text message or any social media.
Brown further stated he did not have Victim 1’s phone number and was not social media friends with Victim 1 because he was a minor and Brown did not want to be accused of any wrongdoing between himself and any juvenile.
Investigators, however, found several messages exchanged between Victim 1 and Brown through Snapchat and over text messages.
Brown’s cellphone also was searched by investigators, and his photo gallery revealed Brown was in possession of multiple nude male pictures.
A file folder in Brown’s gallery labeled “Him” included two separate pictures of a boy’s penis, which were later identified as Victim 1’s.
Investigation reports also indicated that Brown had sexual contact with Victim 1 on multiple occasions in which Brown performed oral sex on the boy and penetrated him sexually. But Brown is no longer facing charges for sex acts with the boy after Friday’s plea deal.
Brown told investigators that he had not engaged in intercourse since 2012 when he got divorced from his ex-wife.
After Brown’s guilty pleas, his attorney, Michael Moyer, made a motion for Judge James Kube to reduce Brown’s bond, which was set at 10% of $150,000.
Because he’s been incarcerated for the last 15 months, there hasn’t been a sufficient way for Brown to earn money and post bond, Moyer said.
Kiernan objected to the bond reduction and indicated that Brown has not led a law-abiding life for a substantial period of time, referencing an attempted firearm possession conviction before Brown’s January 2020 arrest.
Kube continued Brown’s bond at $150,000, with 10% required for release.
Brown’s sentencing was scheduled for Wednesday, July 7.