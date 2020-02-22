MADISON — Pacey Nicklen, 21, of Norfolk was sentenced here in Madison County District Court on Friday for his attempted escape from Madison County Courthouse in August.
On Aug. 1, 2019, Nicklen reportedly ran out of the courthouse and headed for a cornfield east of the courthouse parking lot after learning that his bond was being revoked, according to a previous Daily News article.
The search for Nicklen involved the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Madison Police and the Nebraska State Patrol. K-9s, aerial drones and officers on foot searched the cornfield after creating a perimeter around it, according to the article.
Nicklen wasn't found until the following day, according to the article.
Nicklen appeared before Judge Mark Johnson in court Friday along with his attorney, Bradley Ewalt.
Ewalt said Nicklen regrets his decision to run, which he made in the heat of the moment.
“It was a rash decision, one which Mr. Nicklen regrets,” Ewalt said. “Since being on probation, Mr. Nicklen's been doing quite well.”
Matthew Kiernan, deputy county attorney, said the state would make no recommendation in regard to Nicklen's sentence.
“I believe that the court is familiar with the facts of this case,” Kiernan said.
Kube then sentenced Nicklen to 18 months' probation, 90 days to be served before the end of probation unless waived with credit for 84 days previously served and court costs.
Kube also ordered Nicklen to write a letter of apology to the Madison County Jail.
Kube also sentenced others on the following charges:
Third-degree assault
Timothy Payne, 57, 914 S. 14th St., 180 days in jail, with credit for 25 days served, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
Clifford Chohon, 29, Lindsay, 18 months' probation, $3,600 fine, with credit for $200 each month there are no sanctions on probation, costs.
Jarred Kleindienst, 37, 119 Jefferson Ave., 18 months' SASS probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, with credit for 27 days served.
Attempted delivery of methamphetamine
Brandon Reynolds, 30, no address listed, 18-36 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 88 days served, to be served consecutive to any current sentences, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine
Deshawn Monroe, 30, 1005 W. Park Ave., driving under revocation, $500 fine, 12 months' probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Burglary
Matthew Spence, 39, 309 S. 12th St., 3-6 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 132 days served, costs.
Failure to appear
Shane Farrier, 27, no address listed, one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, consecutive to any other sentences, costs.
Revocation of probation
Christopher Samano, 20, 906 N. 10th St., No. 4, probation revoked, 30 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, with credit for 67 days served to be served consecutive to any other sentences, 18 months' postrelease supervision, license revoked for 1 year.