MADISON — A Norfolk man accused of firing a gun at a residence in January pleaded guilty in district court on Friday to one charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm, a Class 1D felony.
In exchange for his guilty plea, Marquis Granville, 23, had his second charge — use of a firearm to commit a felony — dropped.
Granville appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday alongside his attorney, Chelsey Hartner.
The charge stems from Granville’s involvement in a drive-by shooting on the night of Jan. 24 in which Granville admitted to firing four shots at an occupied residence in central Norfolk.
According to police reports, multiple witnesses near the 1300 block of Park Avenue reported hearing several gunshots.
One witness reported a gray four-door car stopping in the middle of the street just east of his residence. A Black male driver got out and began yelling profanities to someone inside the car, the witness told police.
The driver had something in his hand that the witness thought might be a gun. According to the witness, the driver got back in the car and drove in front of a nearby house. The witness said he stopped observing what was happening but heard gunshots after the car stopped in front of a neighbor’s home.
Officers were able to identify a possible connection of the car the witness described, a Chrysler 300, with the knowledge of a negative history between Granville and a man who was known to reside at the house at the time, Martrail Edwards.
The car was located at the residence of Serena Grey, Granville’s girlfriend, in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue. Police learned that Granville had taken Grey’s car but was to return it shortly after.
After initially denying knowing anything about the alleged shooting, Grey gave police permission to search her car, where a bullet inside a sock in a sweatshirt pocket was located in the back seat. The bullet found matched the shell casings found in the street in front of the residence, police said.
Also in the sock was a drug pipe that field tested positive for meth. Grey was arrested at the time on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Granville, meanwhile, also was taken into custody for his involvement in the shooting.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan said in court Friday that at least one of the bullets had landed in the bedroom of a girl who wasn’t home at the time.
“The victims who were in the home at the time were scared for their lives,” Kiernan said.
Granville initially pleaded guilty in February to both charges brought against him before Friday’s plea deal. He faces 3 to 50 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, June 25.
Because of his admission of guilt, Granville’s bond was increased on Friday to $250,000 — with 10% required for release.