MADISON — A Norfolk man who had been convicted of two felonies involving meth was sentenced to prison on Thursday in district court.
District Judge James Kube sentenced 61-year-old Kevin Boettger to 4 to 5 years in prison for convictions of delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony.
Boettger’s charges stemmed from two controlled meth sales involving Boettger and a confidential informant in Dec. 2020. In October, Boettger had one of the delivery charges reduced to a possession charge as part of a plea agreement.
During the first controlled buy, Boettger had arranged to sell the informant “a ball,” or about one-eighth of an ounce of meth, in exchange for $150 outside a downtown Norfolk business.
On Dec. 10, 2020, Boettger agreed to sell another ball of meth to an informant near Boettger’s Norfolk residence in exchange for $150. Following state crime lab confirmation that the substance Boettger used in the sales was meth, a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 11, 2021.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, did not recommend a specific sentence for Boettger as part of the plea deal.
Chelsey Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender, said Boettger had struggled with substance abuse for a long period in his life. His criminal convictions reflect his struggles, she said, but none of those convictions had resulted in sentences to be served at the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Hartner admitted that Boettger’s struggles with substance abuse had continued even after he was charged with two felonies and posted bond. Boettger tested positive for meth before a court hearing on Sept. 27.
Despite his history, Hartner said that, if given an opportunity at probation, Boettger could receive substance abuse and mental health treatment through the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska at little or no cost.
“I think if the court would place (Boettger) on probation, that would give him some background services in addition to what the Ponca Tribe could provide,” she said.
Hartner called Boettger a hard worker and argued that he shouldn’t serve extensive prison time. She asked Kube to run any incarceration sentences concurrent to one another, or at the same time.
Boettger, when asked to speak, said, “I’m sorry, your honor,” and nothing else.
Kube acknowledged Boettger’s meth addiction, noting that he’s seen many people struggle with the drug.
“I think meth has probably been a problem in your life for quite a while,” Kube told Boettger. “That’s not unheard of. There’s a lot of people who have meth problems and have had them for a long time.
“But it’s one thing to use meth and be an addict. It’s another to sell and distribute to others. That’s more of a problem, and that’s reflected in what the Legislature has defined as a Class 2 felony.”
Boettger had been placed on probation for past convictions. He was able to complete at least one probation term successfully.
The hope is that, when someone successfully completes probation, they have grown, Kube said.
“That did not happen for you. You continue to have this issue, as far as your addiction is concerned,” he said. “That’s expanded to the point where you’re distributing it to others. Because of that, I’m going to find that you’re not a qualified candidate for probation.”
Kube then sentenced Boettger to 4 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the delivery charge. He also sentenced the 61-year-old to 1 to 2 years for the possession charge, which was ordered to be served concurrently to the delivery charge.
Boettger must spend 2 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole and 2½ years before his mandatory release. He was given credit for 72 days served.
Kube sentenced others Thursday for the following:
Attempted possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, obstructing a peace officer
— Dalton G. Baxter, 25, Nebraska State Penitentiary, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Lucas E. Dean, 31, Wayne, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 71 days served, costs.
Third-degree assault, criminal mischief ($0-$500), obstructing a peace officer
— Josue Larios-Ramos, 23, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in the Madison County Jail before probation ends, unless waived, with credit for 15 days served, costs.
Probation violation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
— Jorge E. Rocha-Mendez, 27, 718 S. 11th St., 12-month probation period extended 6 months, costs.
Kube arraigned others on the following:
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine — two counts
— Destiny Hixson, 26, Norfolk, pleaded not guilty.
Possession of amphetamine
— Emily Beckman, 19, Wayne, pleaded guilty and entered the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Possession of methamphetamine (10-27 grams) with the intent to deliver, driving under suspension
— Bill L. Gonzales, 42, 306 W. Omaha Ave., pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Violation of a narcotic drug law
— Robbi A. Johnson, 53, 1105 Longhorn Drive, pleaded guilty and will enter the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
Attempted second-degree assault
— Daniel L. Luken, 29, Madison County Jail, pleaded guilty.
Sex offender registration violation
— Vernon S. Munson, 51, 914 S. 14th St., pleaded not guilty.
Violation of postrelease supervision for third-degree domestic assault
— Dustin W. Peterson, 40, 405 W. Park Ave., pleaded guilty.
Intentional child abuse, soliciting prostitution of a minor
— Herman L. Santifer, 55, 1503 Glenmore Drive, Apt. 301, pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Probation violation for driving while revoked from DUI, attempted driving while revoked from DUI, attempted false reporting
— Gwen R. Howard, 49, 910 W. Park Ave., tested positive for synthetic marijuana; custody was remanded to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.