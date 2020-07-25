MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced for third-degree domestic assault here in Madison County District Court on Thursday.
Steven Holeton, 45, choked his wife to the point that she nearly blacked out, said Judge James Kube. Several weeks later, he turned himself in.
“This had a pretty significant effect on her,” Kube said. “I understand that later she tried to commit suicide.”
After he turned himself in, law enforcement investigated the case and charges were brought against Holeton.
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan expressed concern over the case.
“There’s simply no justification for the defendant's actions in this case. It’s just inexcusable,” Kiernan said. “... The defendant doesn’t take any responsibility.”
Ryan Stover, Holeton’s attorney, disagreed with Kiernan.
“In my experience with him, he’s accepted responsibility for this,” Stover said. “I’d like the court to consider the fact that he did turn himself in.”
Before sentencing him, Kube asked Holeton if there was anything he’d like to say.
“I’m very ashamed of my actions, I do take responsibility for what I did,” Holeton said.
Kube said he had to balance the seriousness of the crime with his lack of criminal history.
“This is just a very difficult case for me,” he said. “... I don’t understand how someone could put their hands around another person’s neck.”
In the end, Kube sentenced Holeton to both jail time and probation.
“I don’t know if this is the right thing to do or not,” Kube said. “You have to get this resolved.”
Holeton was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, 60 days in jail with credit for 2 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived and court costs.
Others were sentenced in district court on Thursday and Friday for the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Kevin Broberg, 3204 E. Norfolk Ave., second-degree trespass, 24 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 9 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, $350, costs.
— Colleen Key, 43, Creighton, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 42 days served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, costs.
— Michael Pojar, 42, Madison, 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation with credit for 90 days served, costs.
— Roy Coffman, 59, 204 N. Eighth St., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived with credit for 12 days served.
Attempted burglary
— Katherine Welter, 32, Norfolk, possession of a stolen firearm, attempted possession of a stolen firearm, 6-9 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 146 days served, costs.
— Noel Sandoval, 23, no address listed, 2 years and 90 days in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 117 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Attempted possession of methamphetamine and false information
— Destiny Hixson, 24, 203 S. Ninth St., 60 days in jail with credit for 23 days served.