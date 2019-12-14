A Madison man was sentenced for third-degree domestic assault after his victim testified in Madison District Court on Friday.
Javier Garcia, 33, came home one night intoxicated. He kicked down the front door, grabbed the victim by the hair, pulled her out of bed and began to punch her in the face, the victim said.
All of this was witnessed by the victim’s children, who stood by crying and begging Garcia to stop.
The victim briefly escaped from Garcia, but the assault continued, she said.
“He dropped me on my back and sat on top of me and started to beat me again,” she said.
Later, Garcia began to stomp on her legs, arms and back, the victim said.
When Garcia fell asleep, the victim grabbed her kids and drove to her sister’s house before going to the hospital, she said.
At the hospital, doctors told her that she had severe tissue damage. There was a boot mark on her back and her eyes were black and badly swollen, she said.
But the worst wounds were the ones that can’t be seen, she said.
“My kids remember everything that happened that night, and so do I,” she said. “My kids wake up in the middle of the night with nightmares.”
Deputy County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said the state would “disagree in the strongest terms” on any suggestion that Garcia should receive probation.
“The injuries that the victim sustained tell the true story,” Kiernan said. “He beat his wife with his children sitting there crying.”
Garcia’s attorney, Bradley Ewalt, noted that before this conviction, Garcia had only a minor criminal record. Ewalt said Garcia was prepared to face the consequences of his actions.
“We’re not here to minimize what he did,” Ewalt said. “He understands it is his fault. He is prepared to accept the consequences of that.”
Garcia said he was sorry for his actions.
“I want to take this opportunity to apologize to my kids,” he said. “I miss and love my children every single day. All I can say is I apologize.”
Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Garcia to 364 days in jail with credit for 151 days previously served.
Johnson sentenced others on the following charges:
Third-degree assault
— Hector Gonzalez, 48, Madison, 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for one day served to be served before the end of probation unless waived, $2,019.12 in restitution, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Teresa Modahl, 47, 914 S. 14th St., 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 113 days previously served, $150 restitution, costs.
Revocation of postrelease supervision
— Tremain Monroe, 26, 607 Cedar Ave., No. 33, 120 days in jail with credit for 22 days previously served, restitution, postrelease supervision revoked.
Revocation of probation
— Noel Sandoval, 23, Madison, 200 days in jail with credit for 22 days previously served, probation revoked.
— Brian Daughton, 26, 1503 Gleenwood Drive, No. 108, 24 to 48 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 286 days previously served, probation revoked.
Attempted tampering with evidence
— Meghan Rankin, 37, 1805 Parker Circle, No. E, $500 fine.