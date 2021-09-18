WAUSA — On April 2, 2019, Trever Erickson, a 2006 graduate of Wausa High School, took his own life at his home in Elk Point, South Dakota.
At the time of his death, he was a tech sergeant in the Air Force Security Forces and was stationed in Sioux City. He left behind his wife, Jet; their daughter, Leilani; and many family and friends.
On Sept. 11, more than 100 of those family and friends gathered at the Rolling Hills Country Club near Wausa for the third annual Trever Erickson Memorial Golf Tournament and fundraiser where they raised thousands of dollars that will go to help fund suicide prevention.
Last year, the family partnered with the nonprofits Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition out of Norfolk and Warriors Next Adventure out of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Donna Wolff, co-founder and president of the suicide prevention coalition, lost her own son, Zebulun, to suicide in March 2009. In 2010, the coalition was created to offer support to people affected by suicide and to educate people about suicide in the hopes of preventing it.
Wolff leads a support group the second Tuesday of each month in Norfolk, and there is also a group that meets in Columbus the first Monday of each month.
It was through this group that Wolff became connected with the Erickson family when Trever’s father, Kim Erickson of Neligh, began attending monthly support group meetings a few months after Trever’s death. Kim found the group to be helpful.
“Everyone there is connected because they’ve all lost someone to suicide, so they understand better what I’m going through,” Wolff said.
Kim is now on a personal mission to help other families touched by suicide and to do whatever he can to see that “another family doesn’t have to go through what we went through.”
Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, from his many overseas deployments led to Trever’s death, and Nick Rahn, the founder of Warriors Next Adventure, is on a mission to help veterans suffering with PTSD by using recreational therapy and new adventures. He attempts to re-create the camaraderie the veterans had while serving in the military by taking them on adventures such as mountain climbing and using physical activities like jiu-jitsu in an effort to combat their PTSD.
Rahn served in the Air Force Security Forces from 2006 to 2012 and was stationed in Qatar in 2007 with Trever Erickson. Rahn suffers from PTSD, too, and in 2015, he attempted suicide. Since then, he has made it his life’s mission to prevent veteran suicides and to offer crisis intervention for any veteran suffering from PTSD.
With this year’s tournament falling on Sept. 11, members of the American Legion Riders from Bloomfield’s Post 249 posted a flag line in the morning outside the country club. The group’s chaplain said a prayer, and then a moment of silence was held.
Sept. 11 was also the final day of National Suicide Prevention Week, but September is Suicide Awareness Month. With the goal of educating more people about suicide prevention, other entities were present at the start of the tournament.
Jocelyn Kuta, the suicide prevention coordinator for the Nebraska National Guard, came from Lincoln.
“I want to help educate and prevent suicide,” Kuta said.
Kuta retired nine months ago from active duty in the Guard and took on this role because her son died by suicide four years ago. Representatives from the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project, an outreach program of Region IV Behavioral Health System in Norfolk, were there to share that they offer free counseling sessions for anyone suffering from excessive stress.
Robert Montag, with the Vet Center out of Omaha, attended and said that they offer free readjustment counseling services for veterans. He said these can take place at the VA or even remotely.
Lynn and Dave Reynolds of Norfolk attended the tournament last year and this year. Their daughter, Madison, a 2018 graduate of Norfolk Public High School, died by suicide a few months after Trever did. They also attend the monthly support group, and they came to the tournament last year with family members as a way to honor Madison’s memory.
Lynn said they returned for a second tournament “to support the cause of suicide prevention across all ages.”
Trever was well loved and respected. His younger brother, Travis Erickson of Omaha, noted how the company of people in attendance at the tournament reflected Trever’s military, adventurous, athletic and friendly sides. “This is Trever right here,” Travis said.
Tyler Erickson, Trever’s older brother who lives in Columbus, said, “I’m so thankful to all the people for taking time out of their busy lives to come support our cause.”
Trever’s mother, Nancy Erickson of Wausa, agreed.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the outpouring of kindness from so many people.”
Trever will long be remembered by those he left behind. His wife, Jet, who now lives in Texas, said, “This day is very bittersweet for me. I love how everyone comes together to remember Trever, but it also brings back so many difficult memories of him.”
Not all the memories are painful, though. Darin Bloomquist, a high school friend of Trever, told of asking Trever his name during football practice.
“He had his mouthpiece in and couldn’t enunciate clearly, so it sounded like he said ‘treasure’ instead of ‘Trever.’ For the rest of high school, we all called him ‘Treasure Erickson.’ ”
Kim will always treasure his son’s memory, and he agreed strongly with the assessment of Heather Carlson, another high school friend of Trever’s: “Trever was one who always played hard in every sport. He just never gave up.”
Kim said that was true. “My son never gave up on anything, ever. He was just too stubborn to give up. Yet PTSD caused him to give up. We need to put a stop to that.”