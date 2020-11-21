A Norfolk man was sentenced for two counts of domestic assault by District Court Judge Mark Johnson on Friday.
Danny Macias, 33, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic assault after an officer spoke with the victim, who was Macias’ partner.
She told police there had been several incidents in which Macias had grabbed her by the neck or pushed her. She was pregnant during at least one of those incidents. Several days after, she miscarried.
The victim also told police she had headaches for several days after one incident in which Macias pushed her into a wall.
The charges fall short of describing the events, said Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney.
“The events that transpired in this case are actually a lot worse, in the state's opinion than the charges reflect,” Kiernan said.
Kiernan asked the court to consider giving Macias the maximum sentence.
Chelsey Hartner, Macias' attorney, asked the court to consider a term of probation.
“I know he’s not proud of the events that transpired here,” said Hartner, deputy Madison County public defender. “He knows he needs to work on himself.”
Johnson noted the seriousness of the offense.
“The victim was injured, either the strike or the push to her was great enough to break the drywall,” he said. “Who knows whether or not this resulted in a miscarriage, but certainly it didn’t help things. This is a crime that has caused or threatened serious harm.”
Johnson then sentenced Macias to 24 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 5 days served, 12 months postrelease supervision and court costs.
Johnson sentenced others on the following charges Friday.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Michael Fowler, 29, 1107 S. Fifth St., 30 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 119 days served, costs.
— Billie Jo Cramer, 41, 200 S. 13th St.,18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation, costs.
Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest by willful reckless driving
— Teegan Kennedy, 18, Kearney, false reporting, 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 12 months’ postrelease, costs waived.
Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Dominic Juarez, 19, 307 S. Third St., carrying a concealed weapon, 180 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in jail to be served before the end of probation unless waived.