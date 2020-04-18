MADISON — A Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for attempted burglary, despite his fear of catching the COVID-19 virus.
David Van Vliet, 62, of Norfolk appeared before District Court Judge James Kube on Friday morning for sentencing.
Van Vliet and another man, Dennis Boche, were caught after breaking into the Tyson plant and taking apart electrical equipment to steal the copper.
Van Vliet said he was told they were going to be taking copper from a dumpster, and that he was just holding the flashlight for the other man.
“He told me he was getting all this copper out of a dumpster, and I kind of knew he was lying, but I wanted to go along to see,” Van Vliet said. “I just didn’t have my brain turned on.”
Deputy Madison County Attorney Matthew Kiernan said that when he was caught, Van Vliet had burglary tools in his hand and a suitcase of tools next to him.
Van Vliet and his attorney, Brad Ewalt, asked the court to consider a term of probation.
“Since this event occurred Mr. Van Vliet has had some significant health issues,” Ewalt said. “Based on that, we’re asking for a term of probation. A term of jail or prison would have some significant medical hardships on him.”
Van Vliet said he was going to prison because of the coronavirus.
“If I get this virus, I’ll be dead,” he said. “I don’t want to get in there and chance it.”
Kube rejected Van Vliet’s request for probation.
“I think you knew what was going on. I think you knew what you and Mr. Boche were going to go do. You have a fairly extensive prior criminal history.
Van Vliet’s medical condition does not relieve him of responsibility for his actions, Kube said.
“I understand that you have some physical limitations,” he said. “I don’t necessarily think you are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus than anyone else is.”
Kube sentenced Van Vliet to 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 43 days served and costs.
Kube sentenced others on the following charges Thursday and Friday:
Strangulation
— Dustin Kozak, 32, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 150 days served, 2 years’ SASS probation, 90 days in jail to be served to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— David Clements, 59, 216 W. Monroe Ave., 18 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 12 days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Attempted terroristic threats
— James Cantando, 41, 1700 N. Victory Road, 30 days in jail.
Theft by receiving stolen property
— Michael Stevens, 41, 500 Hastings Ave., false reporting, 364 days in jail with credit for 192 days served.
Driving under the influence
— Garrett Halleigan, 19, 1405 Verges Ave., 12 months’ probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 5 days served to be served prior to the end of probation unless waived, costs.
Attempted assault
— Tyson Tilden, 30, 117 Corto St., 1 year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 63 days served, costs.