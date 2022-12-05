STANTON — A Norfolk man will spend at least the next 14 months incarcerated as the result of a sequence of crimes he committed in southern Stanton County last spring.
Jeffrey Olsufka Jr., 38, was sentenced by District Judge James Kube on Monday to 30 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine, third-offense driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Olsufka, who must serve 15 months of his sentence before he is eligible for release, was given credit for 28 days already served in jail.
The seeds to Olsufka’s prison sentence were planted on March 22, when the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into a farm lane in southern Stanton County.
Sheriff Mike Unger approached the running vehicle and observed Olsufka performing a lewd act on himself with an adult toy in the driver’s seat. The sheriff also observed other items of sex paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle, he said.
During contact with Olsufka, Unger noticed illegal drugs and contraband in plain view, so Olsufka was removed from the vehicle.
Olsufka refused to cooperate with Unger and re-entered his vehicle, according to an affidavit. The Norfolk man did not adhere to commands to exit his car or show his hands, and, at one point, he reached for the back seat.
Unger, in fear for his safety, then drew his firearm and pointed it at Olsufka. But Olsufka continued to refuse to get out of his vehicle and placed his car into gear in an attempt to drive off.
The car was disabled by a gunshot from Unger to the front left tire as a way to prevent a vehicle pursuit involving Olsufka, who was under the influence of meth and marijuana.
Olsufka again was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground, Unger said, at which time he physically resisted and began to run from the sheriff. After running a short distance in the cold, snowy weather while only wearing a T-shirt and underwear, Olsufka complied with commands from Unger to stop running, resulting in his eventual apprehension.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli called the March 22 incident “a fairly dangerous situation for both parties.”
Olsufka’s attorney, Brad Ewalt, asked Kube to place Olsufka on probation. Olsufka had already been participating in the drug court program for charges out of Wayne County, Ewalt said, and was placed on probation for convictions in a third county so that he could continue with drug court.
Drug court, also known as problem-solving court, allows some defendants charged with nonviolent crimes to undergo intensive supervision and treatment over the course of about 18 months. Successful completion of the program ends with felony charges being dismissed.
The pre-sentence investigation report showed that Olsufka had been sanctioned several times while on drug court. But Ewalt said those sanctions were for minor rules violations, not for failed drug tests or illegal activity that escalated to the point where it was determined that Olsufka should be terminated from the program.
Olsufka had been sober for about 9 months leading up to his sentencing, Ewalt said, and he had been living at a treatment facility to help him continue on his path of sobriety.
“Things appear to be on the right track for him at this time, your honor,” Ewalt said.
Olsufka told Kube he was building a foundation of sobriety and support in the Norfolk area and wanted to be allowed to continue with drug court.
“I sincerely apologize to the court for my actions and behavior in that incident,” he said. “I started making bad decisions two years ago and have gotten into quite a bit of trouble since then. … I really am trying to learn my lesson from this.”
Kube told Olsufka that while he was concerned about the sanctions Olsufka had received on drug court, the judge was not sentencing him based upon whether he had lived up to expectations of drug court.
Instead, Kube said, he was sentencing Olsfuka for the “concerning” set of facts in his case.
First, Olsufka’s DUI charge had been pleaded down from a fourth-offense DUI.
“You obviously not only have an issue with alcohol, but an issue with drinking and getting behind the wheel,” Kube said. “That’s a concern.”
Second, Olsufka put Unger in a situation that required the sheriff to draw his weapon.
“(Unger) was concerned for his own safety. Maybe he had no reason to be, maybe you weren't going to do anything to him or pull out a gun,” Kube said, “but he doesn't know that. Law enforcement officers are out there to protect all of us. There’s nothing worse for a law enforcement officer than to be out on patrol, addressing a situation and it elevates so quickly to a point where he has to draw his gun.
“That would scare me. And not only because you might have to use it, but because your own life is at risk.”
And to make matters worse, Kube said, Olsufka ran from Unger.
Olsufka’s sentence includes a year in prison for the DUI conviction, another year for possessing meth and 6 months for resisting arrest, with the sentence for each count to be served one after the other.
He also was fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license revoked for 15 years.
Others appeared on the following charges investigated by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office:
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999) — two counts
— Seth A. Gatewood, 29, Reception and Treatment Center, had a motion to continue his sentencing sustained.
Possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear
— Keriann K. Denney, 31, Antelope County Jail, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Rhona S. Dufek, 55, Saunders County Jail, pleaded guilty.
First-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, theft by unlawful taking ($5,000 or more), terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment
— Gabriel D. Safty, 17, Antelope County Jail, had a motions hearing scheduled.
Driving during revocation, false reporting, violation of muffler system
— Joshua L. Johnson, 39, West Point, pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
— Terry A. Schulz, 53, Howells, had a motion to continue his arraignment sustained.
Delivery of marijuana — three counts
— Richard C. Brachle, 26, Randolph, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.
Delivery of cocaine — two counts
— Saulo Casillas, 33, 2304 N. Eastwood St., Lot A6, pleaded guilty to both charges.
Possession of cocaine, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, speeding, child restraint violation
— Kelsey L. Gray, 29, Omaha, had a motion to continue her pretrial sustained.
Theft by unlawful taking ($1,500-$4,999), possession of methamphetamine, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia
— Zachary H. Price, 36, 2018 Highway 35, had a motion to continue his pretrial sustained.