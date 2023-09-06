A Battle Creek man has been charged with four felonies, including attempted murder, after he allegedly tried to kill another man at a Madison residence on Tuesday.
Justin Ertzner, 42, was named in a complaint filed on Wednesday charging him with attempted first-degree murder, burglary, terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Court documents show that Ertzner posted 10% of $200,000 bail on Tuesday that was set by County Judge Ross Stoffer.
Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a house on Lincoln Street in Madison in response to a report that a man with a gun was trying to break into a residence, according to an arrest affidavit. The caller identified the armed person as Ertzner.
The alleged victim told a dispatcher that Ertzner had come into the house and was looking for him. The caller, meanwhile, was hiding in a bedroom.
During the phone call, dispatchers could hear yelling in the background. Ertzner was allegedly yelling at a woman that he wanted to find the second man and kill him.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the residence a few minutes later and observed that a wooden door leading into the house appeared to be broken in, as there were pieces of the door lying on the floor inside. Door trim also was hanging off the side of the door, according to the affidavit.
With his gun drawn, the deputy entered the house and announced his presence. A woman told the deputy to come inside. The deputy ordered for everyone inside the home to put their hands up.
When the officer entered the kitchen, he encountered a woman, as well as Ertzner, who had his hands up. The deputy had Ertzner place his hands behind his back and handcuffed him before taking him outside and searching him. When asked about the possibility of there being a firearm inside the home, Ertzner said that an unloaded gun was on a table inside.
He also disclosed that there was an unloaded AR-15 rifle inside his pickup, which was parked outside the house. Ertzner was then escorted into the back of a patrol cruiser.
The first-arriving deputy and a second deputy went back inside the house and spoke with both the woman and the alleged victim.
The alleged victim said that Ertzner’s drunkenness led to the incident and that Tuesday’s episode was not the first time that something similar had happened. The woman told the deputies that Ertzner was upset because she was “babying” the alleged victim and that everything that is wrong in Ertzner’s life is because of the alleged victim.
Further, the woman alleged that Ertzner had called her prior to arriving at the house, saying that he was on his way and was going to kill the alleged victim. The man said that when Ertzner arrived, he heard Ertzner say, “Where’s (the alleged victim)? I’m going to (expletive) kill him.”
The alleged victim also said Ertzner had previously assaulted him, but he told police at the time that he had fallen and hit his head.
The first deputy saw a 9mm handgun lying on the kitchen table with a magazine next to it. The magazine had 17 rounds in it, the deputy wrote. The woman said that Ertzner unloaded the gun and ejected a round from the gun before authorities arrived at the house.
Ertzner was transported to the Madison County Jail, where he told the deputy that he would not answer any questions until he had a lawyer.
The charges against Ertzner carry a total of up to 123 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear in Madison County Court on Tuesday, Oct. 10.