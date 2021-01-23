MADISON — Emotions were running higher than usual after a sentence was handed down at the Madison County Courthouse on Friday.
Christina Kitto, 52, of Norfolk was facing sentencing in district court for delivery of methamphetamine in a January 2019 incident.
Judge Mark Johnson sentenced Kitto to 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for her offense.
After Kitto was sentenced, her son, Blake, began to approach his mother, saying he wished to give her a hug.
A Madison County sheriff’s deputy stepped in front of Blake Kitto and told him that he wouldn’t be allowed to make contact with his mother at that time.
Kitto was adamant that all he wanted to do was give his mother a hug. When he was told again by deputies to exit the courtroom and not make a scene, Kitto did the exact opposite.
He began to yell and flail his arms and legs around and intentionally struck a door, making a loud noise, upon his exit of the courtroom. After this, Johnson demanded Kitto return to the courtroom and sit at the defense table.
Once he sat down, Kitto began to sob, bang his fists on the table and yell vulgarities at Johnson to express his discontent with the sentence his mother received.
Johnson, realizing a civil conversation with Kitto was not possible at this time, asked the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to take custody of Kitto and return him to the court at a later time, where he possibly faces contempt of court charges.
Nobody was injured during the incident.