Jeffrey Stewart has unwavering support, and it’s not just from his attorney.
An Indiana man who has staunchly defended the former general manager of North Fork Area Transit submitted a letter to the Madison County Court office on Friday requesting a fact sheet pertaining to the money allegedly spent by Stewart while he worked for the nonprofit.
Michael Rockport, who provided an address in Chesterton, Indiana, typed a two-page letter directly addressing the court. He also attached a 10-plus page letter he previously sent to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office. The state auditor’s office released a report on Aug. 7 detailing some of the alleged financial improprieties by Stewart.
Rockport’s letter is the second he has submitted to the court. In February, he communicated a similar request for a fact sheet, while also alleging that media reports have fueled public misconception surrounding Stewart’s alleged crimes.
Rockport has also taken to social media comments to defend Stewart and question media outlets as to the information they have reported on in Stewart’s case and the fallout for North Fork Area Transit and Norfolk-area residents.
In his letter published on Friday, Rockport asked the court to create a fact sheet and to make it public in order “to set the record or facts straight and dispel misconceptions of what type of money amounts expenses were created by Mr. Stewart from his criminal case in Madison County.”
Stewart, 32, was charged on Dec.16 with felony theft resulting from allegations that he used North Fork Area Transit credit cards to spend around $740,000 in personal expenditures. An arrest affidavit alleges that Stewart spent tens of thousands of dollars\!q at casinos, hotels and local businesses.
The state auditor’s report released earlier this month included details of a five-day trip Stewart and his family took to Disney World in July 2022 in which Stewart allegedly made over $34,000 in unauthorized purchases.
The audit also shows that in 2022, Stewart spent 134.65 hours in casinos spread across 28 separate visits. Stewart was photographed entering and leaving the casinos and is shown using his NFAT-issued vehicle while on the trips.
According to auditors, Stewart also would routinely use NFAT financial resources to make unauthorized money transfers using Zelle, a private financial services company, or directly to non-NFAT bank accounts.
The state auditor’s office reported that Stewart also would write checks to pay vendor bills, submit those checks for reimbursement from the state and then never actually send the checks, thereby creating an overage in the NFAT bank balances, which he then would use for his own purposes.
The audit further revealed allegedly falsified payroll records, in addition to NFAT allowing dozens of people to drive for the transit system even though the majority of drivers didn’t have valid licenses or failed to meet the requirements to drive for a transit organization.
In his letter published on Friday, Rockport asked the court for a “straight number” of the total dollar amount allegedly spent by Stewart at casinos, plus electronic transfer amounts, fraudulent check amounts and how much in county funds were used by Stewart.
Total amounts alleged to have been embezzled by Stewart have been “promoted to incite public reaction,” Rockport claims. The state auditor’s office, for example, could have released the full amount of money spent by Stewart at casinos, but they chose not to, he said.
“There has been a lot of cross information being supplied to the public, and it has made the facts in the case being seen with a plural of viewpoints and some viewpoints are purposely structured to be (fed) to the public,” Rockport wrote.
In his lengthy letter to the state auditor’s office, Rockport wrote about the difficulty Stewart will have in getting a fair trial. He also took aim at the auditor’s office for including photos of Stewart’s wife in the audit, which Rockport claimed will allow people to “troll” her on the internet.
He did include a disclaimer in his letter to the state auditor, saying that his statements are simply his opinion. He added that his opinions were informed based on some college education and years of business reading.
The fact sheet Rockport referenced in his letter is not information that would be compiled or released by a judge, per his request. Law enforcement investigators, attorneys and auditors, instead, are the people who possess detailed reports on Stewart’s alleged financial misdeeds.
But attorneys and investigators typically do not publicly comment on specific evidence contained in criminal cases nor do they release documents like the ones Rockport is requesting until presenting the case at trial.
The Madison County Court office said on Monday that creating a fact sheet is "not something the court is going to do."
Stewart was arrested on July 14 after agreeing to turn himself in to U.S. Border Patrol officials after spending most of the previous seven months in Mexico.
The Texas native is being held at the Madison County Jail on $500,000 bail. He was denied a request for a reduction in his bail amount during each of his first two court hearings.
Stewart, who is represented by the Madison County Public Defender’s Office, is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday afternoon.
He would face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.