OMAHA — The Norfolk Panthers had six individuals and one relay team competing in the Nebraska Class A state boys track meet at Burke Stadium on Wednesday.
Daylin Mallory was down to one last throw in the preliminaries of the boys shot put and had fouled on his second attempt.
That last throw ended up being a personal record of 56 feet, 2 inches, enough to propel him to the finals.
The senior fouled on each of his three attempts there, but finished fifth overall in the contest.
“I’m pretty content with it,” Mallory said. “I set pretty high goals so I wanted to get top three, but I came out with a PR and placed pretty good.”
Teammate Jackson Bos finished 17th with a throw of 48-7½.
Norfolk had only one other individual participating in the finals of his respective event.
Isaac Ochoa came out strong in the 3200-meter run, which he also competed in last year as a freshman. The sophomore was pacing himself to second place in the first two laps of the race.
However, as it went on, he slipped further and further back, eventually finishing 13th with a time of 9:42.71.
“I was just holding on,” he said. “I kind of gave up mentally.”
Ochoa will run in the 1600-meter run on Thursday, where he holds a PR of 4:26.05.
“Now I know how it feels to do bad, so I don't want to feel this feeling again, Tomorrow hopefully I can PR and maybe place.”
Ochoa also ran second on the 4x800-meter relay team that finished in 8:24.97, putting them in 14th place.
Kalen Krohn ran a 51.71 in the 400-meter dash. Ryan Prim had a 43.18 in the 300-meter high hurdles while Nick Borst finished the 110 in 16.12. None qualified for the finals.
Along with Ochoa, Norfolk will have Rowdy Bauer in the boys long jump along with Braedyn Luna and Shaun Gustman in the pole vault in Day 2 of Class A events on Thursday.