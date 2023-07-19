IMPERIAL — The last area team left bid farewell to the 2023 Class C State Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament here at Campbell Park late Tuesday night.
Malcolm improved to 25-2 on the season and 4-0 in this tournament with a six-inning, 13-4 win over Crofton, sending Tucker, Brown, Everton Post 128 home after a great run through the postseason.
Crofton ran through the field unbeaten in the Area 1 Tournament back in Crofton as the No. 4 seed and had won two in a row here in Imperial after an opening-round loss before running into the Clipper buzzsaw.
Malcolm had won its first three games in the state tournament 12-3, 13-0 and 13-1 before the 13-4 win over Post 128.
The Clippers jumped to a 5-0 lead after the first two innings before Crofton narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the bottom of the third with three big runs to get back in the game.
Crofton scored all three runs with two outs.
Zac Tramp rapped a single into left field to get the rally started for Post 128.
Jack Miller was thumped by Malcolm pitcher Brixon Meyer to put runners on first and second.
Jace Panning rifled a ground ball toward second base that was mishandled by the second baseman to load the bases.
Zach Foxhoven — who had a hit back in the first inning, one of four for Crofton in the game — then was plunked by Meyer to chase Tramp home for Crofton's first run.
Braxton Foxhoven then stepped to the plate and sent a hard ground ball into left field for a single to score Miller and leave the bases loaded.
Brady Bloomquist worked a walk from Meyer to send home Panning, but a strikeout ended the threat.
Unfortunately, Malcolm got right back on the scoring train with four runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth to threaten to end the game after five by the eight-run rule with the score at 11-3 heading into the Crofton half of the frame.
Crofton extended the game by another inning, plating its final run of the contest.
After a strikeout opened the inning, Panning singled back up the middle and then advanced all the way around the bases on a wild pitch.
Zach Foxhoven drew a walk, but back-to-back groundouts ended any rally but did force a sixth inning with the run to make it 11-4.
A couple of runs in the sixth made the final score, and Crofton went down in order in the bottom of the inning to end the game.
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley, a 4-1 winner over Imperial on Tuesday, must beat Malcolm twice on Wednesday to win the Class C Juniors state title.
Malcolm 230 422 x — 13 11 1
Crofton 003 010 x — 4 4 3
WP: Brixon Meyer LP: Jack Miller. 2B: (M) Brixon Meyer, Garrett England, Logan McGreer. 3B: (M) McGreer.