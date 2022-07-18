CREIGHTON — Through eight innings, Wakefield and Malcolm had identical box scores in their Class C American Legion Juniors opening-round state tournament game.
Then the ninth inning happened.
After the teams had managed just five hits each in a scoreless tie, Malcolm broke through for a five-run ninth, and Wakefield was unable to respond in falling 5-0 at Radosti Ballpark on Sunday.
"In a lot of our games, we string big innings together," Malcolm coach Brandon Riescheck said. "Once we're able to get going, we're capable of doing that. It's just that it took us awhile to have that happen today."
It put Wakefield in a familiar situation.
"We lost our first game of districts," coach Riley Ward said. "We could have given up, but we decided to stick with it and we won six straight and we won the district final. I told them that can carry over to state, too. Why can't we do it in state?"
Until the ninth inning, both teams provided a showcase of pitching and defense.
Wakefield starter Jesse Lundahl lasted seven shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out six. It helped that Wakefield's stout defense got the team out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the fourth and stranded two others in scoring position before the ninth.
Malcolm hadn't gone seven innings without scoring a run all season, but Lundahl led Wakefield to such a feat.
"Jesse's been our No. 1 (pitcher) all year, and I didn't expect anything different coming into this game," Ward said. "I'm really proud of the way he's come along in the last three years of me coaching him. He's got a bright future ahead of him."
Malcolm countered with Maddox Meyer, who struck out seven of the first nine batters he faced — including six straight from the end of the first to the beginning of the third inning. He finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed four hits.
Neither of those pitchers finished with a decision. The win belonged to Malcolm reliever Mason Wisnieski, who tossed 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, while Carson Frank earned the final two outs.
It wasn't until Malcolm got to Wakefield reliever Johnathon Birkley in the ninth inning, when eight straight Malcolm hitters reached base, that either team managed much offensively.
Malcolm loaded the bases with one out thanks to two singles and a walk, and the first run of the game scored when a slow-rolling grounder led to an errant throw to first base.
"Getting our leadoff guy on board was huge for us, to be honest with you," Riescheck said. "We hadn't had that happen for us the whole game long. You've got to give their pitcher credit. He did a really good job of limiting us offensively."
Meyer then did the damage with a two-run double into straightaway center. After a walk and an RBI single by Wisnieski, Meyer then stole home for the fifth run of the inning. Wakefield went down in order to end the game.
"That's a heck of a team," Ward said. "You've got to give them props. They put a good squad together."
Malcolm 000 000 005 — 5 10 0
Wakefield 000 000 000 — 0 5 1
WP: Mason Wisnieski. LP: Johnathon Birkley. 2B: (M) Maddox Meyer. SB: (M) Logan McGreer, Meyer.