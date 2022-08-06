“It’s not a competition,” my husband intoned.
“That’s not true — it IS a competition,” I countered.
You may wonder what kind of competition is such that it is debatable whether it’s a competition. The answer is a competition that is not billed as a competition and that most people would not admit out loud is a competition — but that is a competition nonetheless.
If you’re confused and clueless, well, so is my husband. But those of you who have had to bring food to any kind of large gathering know exactly what I’m talking about.
Just to be clear, I’m not talking about a running race. If I were to enter one of those, I know exactly where I’d end up at the end: More than likely, exactly that — at the end.
The competition I’m talking about is a race of sorts, but not the kind that takes any kind of real physical agility. The competition I’m talking about is not where someone tries to be the first to cross a finish line but rather where someone tries to be the one whose dessert is finished first by those at a gathering.
This is not done by shoveling said dessert into people’s faces but rather by making such a scrumptious offering at a large gathering that everyone wants your dessert instead of those that others have made.
This is easier said than done in an area like this full of fabulous cooks, where every large gathering involves fantastic selections of the yummiest desserts imaginable.
Those of you who don’t actually contribute food to gatherings but simply attend and partake of the bounty of dessert offerings don’t understand the stress involved in being a person whose dessert is part of that bounty.
As a contributor, you spend time choosing a recipe, buying ingredients, baking a dessert, bringing it to the gathering and placing it on a table with numerous other desserts — all with the goal of having none left to take home.
There is some measure of tactics involved. If you can place your dessert near the front of the table, where it is easier for people to reach, instead of toward the rear, it will have a greater chance of being picked. But most people would rather choose a dessert based on something other than ease of reach, so they will look everything over and evaluate carefully. In other words, they’ll judge — because, after all, it is a competition.
Watching people as they go through the dessert line and decide either to take your dessert or not to take it is like watching your child in a beauty pageant with lots of other contestants. Who will be found the most beautiful, the most pleasing?
Unlike a children’s beauty pageant, though, the “winners” of this competition don’t get a trophy and a check for thousands of dollars. Rather, the winners are the ones whose dessert trays have only crumbs left in them. The losers are the ones who have to slink out the door of the gathering with a mostly full pan, wondering if their clueless husbands can possibly (or will even want to) eat all of the remaining dessert.
I don’t have any illusions that I’m the next Julia Child or Rachael Ray, so I keep my expectations realistic. In other words, I’m not hoping to win the dessert competition — but coming in with a respectable middle-of-the-pack finish would be sweet.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.