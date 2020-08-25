Making wild game into wildly delicious food

One of the positives to hunting and fishing is ending up with a freezer stocked with meat. At the end of a successful year, we may have 100 pounds of fish fillets, deer roasts and pheasant breasts. So how do you create delicious meals with wild game?
After a paddlefish season, we could have about 30 pounds of meat. Our favorite way of preparing fish is to cut it into 2-inch nuggets, batter it and fry it up. For the batter, I use a combination of corn flour fish batter mix and bread crumbs. To add a bit of a spicy kick, I include a dash of Cajun seasoning.
I prefer to use our air fryer to make the fish nice and crispy, rather than deep fat frying. It takes less time, doesn’t splatter and the house doesn’t have a lingering fish smell for the next week. A batch of fried fish pairs well with French fries, coleslaw or my husband’s favorite, macaroni and cheese.
When it co
mes to wild game, I have to admit that dove and pheasant meat is not my favorite choice. The meat is a lot drier than the chicken that I am used to. The biggest pet peeve for me is finding bits of shot still embedded in the meat after it has been cooked. I’ve often joked that we need to check the birds with a metal detector before making dinner with them. To avoid this issue, I typically cut the breasts up into very small chunks and examine
each piece carefully before adding to the pan. I like to add a good helping of butter to help combat the dryness of the meat. This not only makes it more moist, but also adds a nice flavor. My favorite thing to do with pheasant and dove is to season it with chili powder and cumin and make it into fajitas.
In past years we have taken deer meat to a locker to be prepared into snack sticks, brats and sausages. This year with the pandemic, we’re worried it may be difficult to get a locker appointment, so we are planning to try making some things at home.
My husband, Led, has been known to make muscle jerky out of the odd pieces of meat that get cut off during processing. He uses a mix to season it and then dries it in a dehydrator for several hours. Once the meat is dried, it is baked in the oven at a low temperature to kill any bacteria.
For his birthday this year, I purchased a cookbook from well-known outdoorsman, Steven Rinella. His Meateater cookbook is chock-full of recipes for any type of wild game you could be interested in from squirrel to antelope. With any luck, we can find some great new ways to prepare our deer meat.
There is something rewarding in cooking up a meal that you brought to the table. It also helps bring back fond memories of the field or the lake where everything began.