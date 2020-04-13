A lot has happened over the past few weeks, that I never thought would happen. 2020 was supposed to be the best year yet.
It was supposed to be the year that I get to walk down in my cap and gown to graduate. I should be excited to experience my last prom and my last FCCLA or FBLA state conference.
Instead, we have to make to best out the situation that we are given. I definitely have been a little bit bored from time to time. Over the past few weeks, I have spent my time doing homework, watching TV, playing ping pong with my family, and a little bit of cleaning as well.
My family and I have been having a ping pong tournament every weekend. It’s a fun and competitive game that we all enjoy.
I never thought that the day would come where I would say that I would give anything to be back in school right now. I’m missing out on my last memories in high school.
School from home is harder in my opinion. I find myself to be less productive throughout the day because I have other things that I could be doing besides homework.
I have a lot more time in the day to do my homework, it is just having the motivation to do it. I think that doing our classes online is better than having to retake the classes later on, but I definitely rather be at school with my friends.