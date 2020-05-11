Making the best and adapting to change

Never in a million years would I have though I would be quarantined to my house, finishing my senior year of high school online. Sometimes the unimaginable is possible, and here we are today.
With the situation that we are in, we can’t do anything about it. We have to make the best of it and adapt to the change. Everyone around the world is having to do the same. For some, adapting to change is easier said than done. People around the globe have found how to busy themselves during this time.
I personally have adapted to the change fairly well. It’s unimaginable that this is how I’m finishing my senior year, and we have no idea what graduation will look like, but there’s nothing we can do about it. I’ve kept myself busy with of course online schooling, but also work. I’m a CNA at a local nursing home. Some of us may think we are struggling because we can’t see our friends, but these people can’t even see their family now. It’s the highlight of my day when I go to the nursing home and see their smiling faces. If they can survive the quarantine, then I know we all can.
During this time, I’ve also had a ton of quality bonding time. I know this time spent with my family is so important because going to college in the fall, I won’t see them everyday like I do now. My sister and I go on walks and we love spending time trying to train the puppy that we got.
I know quarantine isn’t fun, and I do miss seeing my friends, going on spontaneous trips, and even going to school which I never thought I’d hear myself say. In this crazy pandemic all we can do is continue to follow the guidelines and trust that the medical field professionals will do everything they can. The time will come when all this will pass, and until then we have to continue to make the most of our time.