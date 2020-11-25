Making one last college tour

I’m not sure how many college visits we’ve made over the years - dozens I suppose, as five different kids tried to decide where to start their post high school education. We’ve eaten a lot of free meals in a lot of college cafeterias.
We’ve followed many backward-walking college ambassadors who pointed out a lot of facts about buildings on many college campuses. During all of those tours, you never know what college will strike a chord for what child.
One of our children fell in love with a college because of a soccer coach’s pitch. One was very impressed by the college dean who spoke one-on-one with her about their school’s science program. Another really wanted to be in Lincoln. Colleges were also knocked off the list for various reasons — the dorms didn’t have air conditioning, the college town was too small or boring, or the college were too close to home.
We’re on the last looking-for-a-college child and with the coronavirus, it’s been a far different experience than for any of the other kids.
Many colleges are currently on lockdown, which means they don’t want their own students to come to their campus so they definitely don’t want some germy high school senior and his or her parents wandering from one building to the other.
The alternative to letting a prospective student visit their campus is to have them visit the college online or “virtually” which is accomplished by having the student go on their computer in their home and talk to someone on campus.
It is as ineffective as it sounds, which we found out after the first Zoom call with a student ambassador who was in her living room talking to us about the great college she went to. We weren’t impressed even when the college sent a slick packet with their college pennant in it — whoo hoo! Just like being there!
There were a couple of colleges that said, yes, our daughter could come to campus as long as it was only her and one other adult, that we would be masked up the whole time, stand six feet away from anyone else and have our temperature taken and our medical history from the last five years submitted.
It’s actually hasn’t been so bad although it’s kind of hard to understand the backward walking college ambassador when they talk to us from behind their mask. We don’t eat in the cafeteria because of COVID concerns, but we do get to visit department heads via a closed circuit TV screen. They’re very nice.
I’m not sure how this sixth daughter is going to choose a college, as they are all pretty much alike when you look at their websites and get the same answers from their automated chat robot. The college search is on, and we’ll see which campus number six will land on.