Make your resolutions at any time during the year

Every year I have the exact same New Year’s resolution: To stop procrastinating. And if I actually participated in New Year’s resolutions like I am supposed to, then I’m sure that by now I would be excellent at doing things on schedule.
Yet, I am swamped with work I have not completed over the course of the year (do not tell my teachers) and I’ve started to think about how silly New Year’s resolutions really are. For some individuals, these statements of personal improvement mean that they are going to do just that and change aspects of their lives for the better, but for a vast majority of New Year’s resolution makers, the declarations they exclaim go undone or never started.
But why do we make New Year’s resolutions we never keep? After all, these resolutions are not wishes that happen overnight, and they cannot happen without the action of those who make them. Yet that is exactly how they are treated, and maybe that’s why we should stop making them. I don’t mean that individuals shouldn’t make goals to better themselves, but maybe these goals don’t have to be made only at the turn of the year.
Why not make any goal at any time and stop waiting for the year to change for you, too?
I suppose that it isn’t the resolutions themselves that are silly but rather the people who make resolutions they don’t plan on keeping because I know that before I began truly thinking about what resolutions meant, I planned on making my New Year’s resolution for next year the same goal as it is every year. But, I hope that this is the year I am actually successful with my resolution because I don’t plan on waiting until Jan. 1 to make it.