A recent Norfolk Public Schools survey found that most parents would prefer short, alternating schedules if schools can't operate normally in the fall.
The survey collected parent feedback to include in the district's discussion for deciding what the upcoming school year might look like.
About 44% (or 1,900) of NPS parents responded, according to the survey data. Surveys were sent in both English and Spanish and also through text message.
The majority preferred the option of two days of on-site education and three days of remote learning. A close second was a half-day on-site and half-day remote learning.
Only about 20% of parents wanted one week on-site and one week of remote learning and 10% preferred complete remote learning.
"Parents are wanting consistency for their kids. Everybody wants to go back to normal," said Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning. "The alternating weeks (option) wasn't consistent enough, especially when you consider a student learning — just keeping the learning fresh and repetitive in their mind."
The survey also asked parents how comfortable they are with their child attending classes in school buildings this fall. About 74% responded they were comfortable, 20% said they were unsure at this time and 6% said they were not comfortable.
Nelson stressed that the district wouldn't make a final decision until administrators receive more guidance from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Matt Blomstedt, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE).
During a media briefing with Ricketts on Monday, Blomstedt said he expects schools to resume instruction this fall with students in the classroom.
"NDE will continue to provide guidance for schools as they work on protocols to safely hold classes in the fall," Blomstedt said. "Schools are built for students. We've always intended to get students back in buildings. We'll work to provide a safe environment for them as we prepare for the fall."
NPS also sent a survey earlier this month to parents to assess their thoughts about how remote learning went this past spring.
The response rate was lower — only about 500 parents responded. This partly could have been because the survey was sent only online instead of also through a text, Nelson said.
The majority of parents said the following items were their top concerns:
— It was difficult to motivate my child to work on school at home.
— I was unsure how to help my child with school work.
— We struggle with having adequate internet connection.
Sharing devices was also an issue, Nelson said.
The district is working to address these concerns, plus others, for the upcoming school year. NPS has a "COVID-19 Return to School and Pandemic Response Committee" dedicated to discussing specifics for each plan.
The group includes several subcommittees that focus on technology, operations, wellness, instruction, transportation, extracurricular activities and more.
Members will discuss strategies within each topic throughout the summer, Nelson said. Conversations include how taking each child's temperature every morning would work, or how to serve meals in classrooms to reduce student movement in buildings.
No matter what operation scenario is chosen — an alternating schedule, delayed academic calendar, 100% remote learning or a normal start — NPS will make the decision districtwide, Nelson said. This means most operations won't vary between buildings or grades.
The NPS board of education is still scheduled to make a final decision on graduation and the combined prom/post prom celebration at its regular meeting on Monday, July 13.
Administrators will choose a traditional, alternative or virtual graduation ceremony depending on what the state's social distancing guidelines are at the time.
For now, parent opinions will be taken into consideration when discussing specifics, but it really all comes down to what the state government and health officials decide, Nelson said. The final decision for fall semester operations could come after the board's July meeting.
"This all makes people anxious. A lot of us are uncomfortable without having decisions. The unknown is very uncomfortable for people," Nelson said. "I'm sure if we could have a decision by July 13, that would be amazing. As long as we have leadership from the state, (but) if they put the brakes on stuff, we'll have to wait."