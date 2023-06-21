As part of its summer schedule, Off Road Speedway will be hosting two of the largest races in the track’s history.
On Sunday, June 25, the track will host a first-time-ever event when the World of Outlaws brings its prestigious show to Norfolk.
The World of Outlaws will be competing in Nebraska for the first time since 2008, when the series — then under a different name and guided by a different organization — made a stop at Boone County Raceway in Albion.
“The fans are going to be able to see, for the first time this season at Off Road Speedway, the best Super Late Models that there are in the business,” Pospisil said. “Tickets will be sold online up to 1,500, and beyond that, live streaming will also be available on DIRTVision.”
Children 15-and-under can gain entry for a reduced price.
Time trials, heat races and “B” features will determine the lineup for the “A” feature, a race that will pay $10,000 to the winner.
The feature race, with 24 cars competing, will consist of 50 laps that, at speeds surpassing 100 miles per hour, will, according to Pospisil, “tick off quickly.”
The second special event is the Elkhorn 100, a two-day program that will run July 24-25 — a Monday and Tuesday. This is the first-ever visit to Nebraska by the XR Series, featuring the nation’s best Super Late Models.
The event, which was rescheduled from April to July, will now, according to XR officials, be “in the heart of the summer showdown, tucked in between scheduled major events at Huset’s Speedway (Brandon, South Dakota) and Fairbury Speedway (Illinois).
“The gentleman who owns XR goes around and selects tracks to host 10 shows,” Off Road Speedway promoter Jerry Pospisil said. “Each one of them pays $100,000 to the winner and $2,000 to start (the “A” main feature). Norfolk — or the state of Nebraska, for that matter — has never seen anything like this before, ever. The total purse for the event is $250,000.”
The XR Series offers that prize money and is expected to draw 40 of the best traveling series Super Late Models in the country.
“There will be cars from the Lucas Oil Series, and there will be racers from the World of Outlaws. These cars are capable of running over 100 miles per hour,” Pospisil said. “As far as area drivers, Tad Pospisil (Norfolk) will be able to compete, but it’s going to be a struggle. He ran with them in two races last year, was very competitive and finished 11th in points out of 53 cars.”
Other area Late Models drivers are welcome to compete, Pospisil said, if they want to spend $200 to enter, “and they’d be able to say they raced against the best.”
“If anyone wants to come watch races on Monday night or Tuesday night, they can only purchase tickets in advance on the XR website. That’s the only way to buy tickets, there won’t be any gate admissions allowed,” Pospisil said. “XR will only sell 1,500 tickets online, then it’s shut down — nobody else can get into the races. Spectators will need to have that ticket to get in the gate.”
Spectators can come into the pits for a gate admission fee and will be able to go to the grandstand from there, Pospisil said. The pits will be cleared of spectators and shut down to reentry prior to racing.
“We’re hoping to have the pits open throughout the day Monday and Tuesday, so people can come see these cars, talk to the drivers, take pictures, buy souvenirs and T-shirts,” Pospisil said.
On Monday night, time trials and heat races will determine the entries for two “A” features, with $5,000 to win each of those features. Sixteen cars will qualify from those two “A” features (eight cars from each) for Tuesday night’s 100-lap main event.
The nonqualifying cars from Monday will be allowed to compete in a pair of “B” features on Tuesday night, with four cars from each race added, creating a 24-car field that will compete for the $100,000 prize.
“It’s interesting the way the XR Series chose this little track in Norfolk, Nebraska, as one of the tracks — of all the tracks in the country — for the Series to run,” Pospisil said. “He picked Off Road Speedway because of the design of the track and the passing ability on the track. He watched the film of the last SLMR show we had and said, ‘That sold me, because I was watching cars running two- and three-wide, running slide-jobs back-and-forth on each other, and passing. That sold me. That’s what we want to see.”
Other XR Series events will be in Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Florida.
An “undercard” of Stock Car racing will be offered as well, Pospisil said.
Complete details for the XR event will be adjusted in the coming days at xrsuperseries.com and xrevents.shop. Any pre-purchased tickets or passes will be valid for the new dates. Those fans who cannot make the new dates work are urged to send an email to tickets@xrevents.com and an automatic refund will be credited if requested in advance of the rescheduled event dates.