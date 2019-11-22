It isn’t often that a small, eight-man school gets eight boys from the same class to participate in football.
Even less frequent is that group being an athletic bunch with the capability and motivation to return to the pinnacle of their classification.
So, it was no surprise for Humphrey St. Francis coach Eric Kessler to be taking this year’s team to Memorial Stadium for the Class D2 championship game for the second time in five seasons. The Flyers face Pleasanton on Monday at 2:45 p.m.
“Anytime you get eight guys out for football and they stick with it for four years, it’s a big deal because it doesn’t happen a lot at our size of school,” Kessler said. “This is a group that is very talented, but they are very driven and have got a great work ethic. A lot of them have been contributing since sophomore year, and a couple since freshman year.”
A year ago — with just two seniors on the roster — St. Francis advanced to the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Johnson-Brock. Despite the loss, the foundation was set.
“The last couple of years, you could see that we were trending in the right direction, and last year we got to the semis,” Kessler said. “(They) were very hungry to do something special this year.”
“We’ve got some seniors who have been here (to the semifinals) before,” he added. “They were not going to be denied.”
The last time the Flyers played at Memorial Stadium, these seniors were eighth-graders. Some were student managers, others had brothers who helped bring the championship trophy back to Humphrey.
One of those who had a brother on the previous title team is senior running back/defensive back Taylor Wemhoff, who said there is a certain pride that comes with ending his career in a similar location.
“It’s one of the coolest things in the world,” he said. “My brother (Kyle) did it, and now I am. There’s nothing like it.”
Wemhoff leads all rushers heading into Monday’s game with 178 carries for 1,476 yards and 24 touchdowns. Trevor Pfeifer has 27 total scores, completing 61% of his passes for 706 yards and 11 scores along with 65 carries for 514 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“They’ve been there,” Kessler said. “It was a goal of theirs for sure. ... Getting close last year, and even the year before that having a good team as well, I think it certainly helped in motivation as far as working in the summer and practices.”
It took a thrilling triumph for the Flyers to even reach this point. In a battle of undefeated teams, both St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart were held to season-lows in scoring as the host Flyers hung on late for a 24-16 victory in the semifinals.
“It was a smash-mouth game,” Wemhoff said.
Sacred Heart had defeated every opponent by at least 36 points. How did the Flyers slow Sacred Heart down?
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I think our coaches had a good game plan defensively, I think our kids were extremely prepared. ... They executed and they flew to the ball making plays.”
Up next is Pleasanton, the No. 7 seed from the west bracket. The Bulldogs defeated second-seeded Kenesaw in the second round — their second win over Kenesaw this season — and went on to defeat No. 8 seed Overton 12-6 in the opposite semifinal.
Despite the disparity in seeding, Kessler said St. Francis is focused on the task at hand.
“I don’t think we’ll have much trouble (staying focused),” Kessler said. “We’re playing in the biggest game that we can play in in the state championship game. Going into the year, our goal wasn’t to beat Falls City (Sacred Heart). It was to win a state championship, and we’re finally at the point where we can now talk about it.”
Pleasanton may be the biggest turnaround story in the state regardless of class. The Bulldogs went 2-6 last season and have flipped things around with a 10-2 record going into Monday’s game in Lincoln.
The coach noted three keys to decide the championship: Establishing the line of scrimmage on the offensive and defensive sides, winning the turnover battle and special teams play.
“We’ve got a great challenge ahead of us,” Kessler said. “At this stage, we’d expect that. We’ll have to play very well on both sides of the ball to get it done.”