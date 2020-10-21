The old adage says if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.
That might be why it seems the past 25 years have flown by for Amy Renter and her mother, Rachel Kurpgeweit, at Magnolias Home Decor and Design in Norfolk.
“I love what I do, and the fact that she was able to partner with me and help me use my skillset in a way that we could direct our own lives — more or less work — that’s what the point was,” Renter said.
Magnolias — which began as a home-based business in Plainview in the mid-1990s — turns 25 years old this year.
Renter — who began learning floral design while working for a floral shop in Madison during her high school years — had moved to Plainview after her husband wrapped up his service with the U.S. Air Force.
Kurpgeweit had just completed EDGE, the Enhancing, Developing and Growing Entrepreneurs program with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that had armed her with the knowledge of business basics.
“Because of that entreprenuership class, we knew how to organize the business and create an LLC right away,” Renter said of creating a limited liability company. “That might not be the norm for a lot of people.”
The mother-daughter duo began creating floral designs at Renter’s Plainview home and sold the silk flower arrangements at craft shows.
“We did these craft shows that were a lot of work,” Renter said. “You had to drag a trailer. ... It took so much time to load a trailer and set up for a show and then sell what you hoped would be a lot. Sometimes it was great. Sometimes it wasn’t.”
By December 1995, they set aside the craft shows in exchange for a storefront location and were ready to open for Plainview’s downtown Christmas celebration. But in preparing for the event, the two realized the store would need to branch beyond flowers.
“Flowers don’t merchandise well by themselves,” Renter said. “They need accessories.”
To be ready for that first holiday season in the store, Kurpgeweit said she brought in antiques, doilies and pictures from her own home to enhance the look of the store.
Shortly thereafter, Magnolia’s expanded into accessories and then later expanded into selling artwork. Today, the store offers a variety of florals and accessories, as well as window coverings and rugs. It also is well-known for its vast selection of Christmas decor and offers consultations for businesses and residents.
The business has outgrown its previous locations over the years, as well. Its first Norfolk location — at 428 W. Norfolk Ave. — opened in 1998 and ran with the Plainview store until Renter and Kurpgeweit moved the entire business to Norfolk. In 2006, Magnolias moved to a new location on Market Lane.
“At the time, downtown Norfolk was struggling,” Renter said. “The goal there was to get more visibility because the downtown was dying.”
A few years later, Renter said they were faced with the challenge of finding another space that could accommodate the continuing growth of the business. The search for that space led Magnolias back to Norfolk Avenue and into a downtown area that was coming back to life.
They purchased the building at 432 W. Norfolk Ave. from former Norfolk businessman Dan Mauk in 2015 and spent the following year working with Clausen Bros. Construction to completely renovate it to fit their needs.
Renter said the building turned out to be the perfect fit for the business, and returning to the downtown area happened at the perfect time. But it was not a move she would have anticipated the business making in 2006.
“I think of that often now. I think, ‘Who would have thought that I would someday own the building right next door (to where we were)?’ ” Renter said. “The fact that I could own property in downtown Norfolk and make it beautiful and make it successful — would I have believed it? I would have been excited by the possibility, but I probably would’ve been ... skeptical.”
Plans are in the works to renovate the upper level of the Magnolias building that will, in part, feature office space for lease.
In addition to changes in its physical location, Magnolias has expanded and upgraded its online presence, as well. The business recently revamped its point of sale so Magnolias could sell online and in the store, reflecting real-time inventory information, Renter said.
Renter said the upgrades help Magnolia’s maintain business operations while coping with the challenges of COVID-19. Renter said she also is focusing on how to navigate what she believes will be an early and extended Christmas season because of coronavirus, the election and other distractions.
But Renter learned from troubled times in the past not to despair when negativity fills the news because those are the times when the type of business Magnolias does can help create comfort in the chaos.
“You want your family to feel safe and cozy in your home because you’ll be there enjoying it,” Renter said. “Time tells me if that happened with the Trade Tower event (9-11) and that’s what happened with the recession, that’s what’s going to happen this year.”
She and Kurpgeweit said they are hoping to have a chance to have an official 25-year anniversary celebration for the store when the distractions of 2020 have fallen by the wayside.
“Let’s have a 25-year anniversary redo next year,” Kurpgeweit said.