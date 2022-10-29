Magical Ainsworth run halted in D2 playoffs

AINSWORTH — The old saying goes "all good things must come to an end" and the end is what happened in the second round of the Class D2 football playoffs as Elm Creek halted Ainsworth's magical run through the regular season and the first round, sidelining the Bulldogs 33-18 in front of a huge crowd that ringed the field.
"Magical" may be a bit understated when considering the Bulldogs’ past compared to the present.
Ainsworth had gone 1-15 in the previous two seasons, hadn't been to the playoffs in more than a decade and had never won a playoff game until this year.
"This has been an amazing run," Ainsworth coach Jessi Owen said. "This season was more about changing the culture around here, getting the kids to believe in what we were trying to teach them — believe in each other."
The Bulldogs answered the call the entire season, but for one two-minute stretch in the third quarter, the Buffaloes scored a couple of times in succession and Ainsworth couldn't match up.
The score was 12-12 at the intermission before Elm Creek took an 18-12 lead with 6:59 left in the third. A little over two minutes later, the Buffaloes were standing in the end zone again after a long run and a blast by Jaxon Smith from the 3-yard line.
"We had our chances the entire game. We always feel like we have a chance until the clock hits zero," Owen said. "These kids are fighters. They never give up."
Ainsworth scored first on a 50-yard pass play from Beau Fernau to Carter Nelson just under two minutes into the contest.
Elm Creek answered with 55 seconds remaining in the opening 12 minutes.
Just over 30 seconds into the second period, the Buffaloes scored again.
The Bulldogs had an answer for that touchdown when Nelson hit Trey Appelt from 3 yards out on an improvised shovel pass with 5:08 left in the half and the teams went to the break knotted at 12-12.
After Elm Creek scored the two touchdowns in the third, Fernau and Nelson hooked up from 17 yards out to narrow the gap to 26-18.
The Buffaloes sealed the game with 5:34 left on the clock after a long drive.
But the Bulldogs had one last effort in the tank as they drove down inside the 5 but eventually turned the ball over on downs, giving the ball back to Elm Creek.
"To say I'm proud of these guys doesn't do how I feel justice," Owen said. "Just think of it, we were 1-7 last year and these guys believed in us as coaches enough to get where we are today.
“This stings right now and I'm sad to see our seniors leave us, but they have laid the groundwork for success from here on out."
EC (9-1) 6 6 14 7 — 33
A (9-1) 6 6 6 0 — 18
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
A: Carter Nelson 50 pass from Ethan Fernau (Pass failed), 10:09.
EC: Isaiah Quintana 35 pass from Beau Knapp (Run failed), 0:55.
SECOND QUARTER
EC: Knapp 1 run (Kick failed), 11:29.
A: Trey Appelt 3 pass from Nelson (Pass failed), 5:08.
THIRD QUARTER
EC: Jaxon Smith 3 run (Run failed), 6:59.
EC: Smith 3 run (Carter Erickson pass from Knapp), 4:54.
A: Nelson 17 pass from Fernau (Pass failed), 0:12.
FOURTH QUARTER
EC: Erickson 4 run (Shay Hubbard kick), 5:34.