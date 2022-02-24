MADISON — March isn’t for a few more days, but the madness came early in the subdistrict C2-5 finals on Thursday.
Class C No. 4 Norfolk Catholic held No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family to its lowest point total in two years and handed them their first loss in 28 games with a 39-36 triumph.
FINAL: @NCHSKnightsBB 39, @DAWGSx2 36. What. A. Finish. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/kCBVV6LX0Q— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 25, 2022
“What it really came down to was our guys making plays,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “We can do all the adjustments and different things that we want, but eventually somebody’s just got to step up and make a play and we’ve got guys that can do that.”
The biggest plays came in the fourth quarter, after buckets by Ethan Keller and Sage Frauendorfer made it 33-30 in favor of the Bulldogs with four minutes, 42 seconds remaining.
Two minutes later, Ben Hammond hit his fourth three-pointer of the night to tie the game. As a team, the Knights were 8-for-21.
“I was just focusing on my shot. My teammates did a great job of feeding me the ball and getting me good shots,” Hammond said on his shooting throughout the night. “I’m thankful that they could do that and I’m glad that I could hit them.”
Later in the fourth, Mason Timmermam drew defenders, then kicked it out to Preston Burbach, who faked to his left before attempting a three of his own. His shot was off, but Brennen Kelley secured the rebound and made a putback to give the red and white a 35-33 lead with 1:50 to go.
On the ensuing possession, Kyle Preister drove to the hoop looking for the tying shot, but came up short. The ball fell into the hands of Hammond, who was fouled and made both of his free throws to make it a four-point game.
Jason Sjuts answered with a three, but Burbach found Kelley wide open down the court for a two, making it a three-point game with 24 seconds left.
Kelley does it again with an open-court drive. Knights lead 39-36. 20.7 left. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/xT1Y2i9beI— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) February 25, 2022
The play was drawn up by assistant coach Derek Mickelson during the timeout called by the Bulldogs following Sjuts’ three.
“When he drew that one up, I thought ‘Maybe should be a little bit more conservative’ but he likes to roll, so we said ‘Let it roll,’” Manzer said. “That was a huge play.”
Even after missing two threes initially on their next possession, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had one more chance to tie it with eight seconds remaining. Jason Sjuts inbounded to Keller, who then found Jacob Sjuts at the top of the arc. Jacob was instantly surrounded and passed it back to Jason, whose ensuing three hit the back of the rim and dribbled away as time expired.
“We just missed way too many opportunities,” Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse said. “They play really good defense, but man, we just missed a lot of shots. Some easy ones. Some wide open ones. If we shoot like that, a lot of teams are going to beat us, I think.”
Jacob Sjuts — who came into Thursday averaging a team-best 15.8 points per game — did not score. It was the first time this had happened in his varsity career. Only Frauendorfer, who came off the bench to score 11 points, cracked double digits for the team.
This was Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s first loss in almost a calendar year. On Feb. 25 of last season, they fell to Howells-Dodge 53-49 in a subdistrict final. The Bulldogs were held to their lowest points total since Feb. 7 in the 2021 season, when they lost to North Bend Central 37-36.
With not much time to go before a win-or-go-home district final, Hesse wants his team to stay focused on one thing;
“We’re going to put this behind us,” he said. “Norfolk Catholic’s a great team. Fun to get out and compete against them, but you’ve got to start looking forward right now, because the next game’s the big one.
If you don’t win that, then that one’s really going to hurt.”
Despite the loss, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family enters its district final against Maxwell as the No. 1 seed in the class. Norfolk Catholic remains No. 6 and will host Palmyra. Dates, times and sites have yet to be determined.
Norfolk Catholic now has 20 wins for the first time since 2012 and is one win away from their first state tournament appearance since that year.
Although there’s still one more game to play before they can get to Lincoln, Manzer wants to make sure his guys are taking in what they were able to accomplish.
“It is extremely important that these guys are in this moment right now, they’re in the moment tomorrow, they really absorb what they’ve done and use that to fuel us into next week,” he said. “This is something that nobody else in the state can say that they’ve done and we have to use that to our advantage.”
Subdistrict C2-5 Final
Norfolk Catholic 12 11 7 9 — 39
Humphrey/LHF 11 13 5 7 — 36
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (20-4): Brennen Kelley, 4-6 1-2 11; Preston Burbach, 2-6 0-2 6; Ben Hammond, 6-12 3-3 19; Kade Pieper, 1-4 0-0 2; Nolan Fennessy, 0-2 1-2 1; Total, 13-34 5-9 39.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (24-1): Kyle Preister, 0-4 2-3 2; Cooper Beller, 2-5 2-2 6; Sage Frauendorfer, 5-8 1-1 11; Jason Sjuts, 3-7 0-0 9; Ethan Keller, 3-5 2-5 8; Total, 13-29 7-11 36.