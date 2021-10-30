MADISON — Treavor Twohig asked a judge to allow him to continue on the path he’s taken the past few months that he said has changed his life, but the judge said his duty to protect the public had to take precedence.
The 45-year-old Twohig was sentenced to 2½ to 4½ years in prison on Friday for convictions on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and negligent child abuse. Judge James Kube sentenced Twohig to two years’ imprisonment for the drug charge and a consecutive six-month term for child abuse.
The Madison man had charges filed against him in district court after he was found with about 3 ounces of marijuana and a large sum of cash on Dec. 22, 2020, at his residence, where children had been present.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had been executing a search warrant at Twohig’s residence. Upon law enforcement’s arrival, Twohig admitted to having marijuana inside a safe in his bedroom.
Once the safe was opened, authorities found multiple bags of marijuana, a scale, a bag of money, a ledger and other miscellaneous items. Twohig admitted that everything in the safe was his, the affidavit said.
The presentence investigation report (PSI) recommended a probation term for Twohig, but Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, said the PSI report “glossed over some important facts.”
Kiernan said the warrant to search Twohig’s residence was obtained because school officials had caught wind of drug sales being executed at Twohig’s residence by way of electronic communication on students’ devices. That information alone, Kiernan said, indicated that Twohig could have been selling marijuana to kids, although that theory hadn’t been proven.
The deputy county attorney said authorities also found a meth pipe at Twohig’s residence, plus “extremely unsanitary conditions.”
“There was a toilet leaking so bad that authorities found a large puddle on the floor, and upstairs, there were animal feces all over the floor,” Kiernan said. “Plus, a large amount of trash had been lying around the house for some time.”
Twohig had already received a generous plea deal, Kiernan said, as the drug possession charge had initially been a delivery charge and the negligent child abuse charge was previously intentional child abuse. A habitual criminal charge, which carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence, had been dropped as part of the plea deal.
The plea deal described by Kiernan as generous, combined with the drug operation and poor living conditions inside Twohig’s residence, warranted a prison sentence, he said.
Brad Easland, Twohig’s attorney, said Twohig was cooperative with law enforcement officers when they arrived at his home during the December incident. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also was called to Twohig’s home, Easland said, but the department did not remove the kids from the home.
Twohig was told by drug and alcohol evaluators in April that he needs to address his addictions, Easland said, which Twohig “has taken very seriously.”
“I certainly think he’d be successful on probation, and he has shown he is serious about changing things and addressing things,” Easland said. “A probation sentence would allow that to continue.”
Twohig told Kube that putting him back in the prison system wouldn’t benefit him in any way.
“I understand that I’ve done a lot of things wrong in my life, but I've gotten therapy and medication, and it’s made me a better person,” he said. “I’ve got a great support system, and I’ve shown that I’ve been trying very hard.”
Kube acknowledged the steps Twohig had taken to address his addiction. But what’s concerning, the judge said, is that Twohig was selling marijuana, and selling it in the environment he was in.
“You had large amounts of marijuana in your home. All that stuff was in your house while you had kids in your house,” the judge said.
Twohig denied involving kids in any drug transactions, but even the possibility he had sold marijuana to minors was troubling, Kube said.
“I understand what you're saying that putting you in prison is not going to benefit you as far as the progress you’ve made,” the judge said. “I’m not in this position to benefit people in your position. It’s mostly to protect the public and consider what your actions have done to affect the public and public safety.”
Twohig must serve 15 months less 2 days of his sentence before first becoming eligible for parole, and he must serve 27 months before his mandatory release.
Kube sentenced others Friday for the following:
Criminal impersonation ($1,500-$5,000)
— Rosa A. Lopez Plata, 48, Columbus, $1,000, costs.
Driving without ignition interlock device
— Nicholas G. Regnier, 35, Creston, 6 months in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day served, costs; sentence to begin Monday, Nov. 1.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving under the influence — third offense
— Brett J. Wortmann, 38, 406 Elm Ave., 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 3 days served, $2,000, 18 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Possession of methamphetamine
— Dana K. Webb, 34, 910 W. Park Ave., 18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 81 days served, 12 months’ postrelease supervision, costs.
Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman
— Benjamin D. Granger, 28, Houston, Texas, 90 days in the Madison County Jail with credit for 7 days served, 24 months’ probation, costs.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Jeff A. Bear, 43, 508 S. Second St., 2 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 112 days served, costs.
Possession of psilocybin, carrying a concealed weapon
— Antwyan S. Wright, 22, Omaha, failed to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.