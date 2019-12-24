MADISON — Madison County will be getting a refugee family, but few specifics are known.
At Monday’s meeting of the Madison County board of commissioners, plans were shared by Ron Schmidt, county board chairman, on information he received by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
The information was based on President Donald Trump’s recently announced plans to allow 30,000 refugees into the nation, with Nebraska among the states where they will be resettled.
Madison County is one of the areas in Nebraska where the refugees will live. It is unclear yet whether the family has located here or will be coming next year.
Schmidt said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning also is aware of the plans and has given his approval. The organizations involved in the resettlement are Lutheran Family Services, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska and the Refugee Empowerment Center.
The family has been vetted and approved by the government. It is not known what country the family is from, but in the past five years, the top five countries to have refugees in Nebraska are Burma, Iraq, Bhutan, Somalia and Syria.
Commissioners voted 3-0 to sign the resettlement agreement as requested by the state and federal governments.